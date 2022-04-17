Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma sent back to the pavilion. Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran key for SRH. Rahul Tripathi Departs, Abhishek-Markram Key For SRH. Kane Williamson Perishes; Abhishek Sharma-Tripathi Key For SRH. Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma Steady in Run-Chase For SRH. Liam Livingstone Propels Punjab to 151, Umran Malik Picks Four-Fer. Shahrukh Khan sent back to the pavilion by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Liam Livingstone Hits Half-Century; Shahrukh Khan Strong For Punjab Kings. Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone Steady For Punjab Kings. Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma Depart Quickly, Punjab Kings in Spot of Bother. Prabhsimran Singh Perishes, Bairstow-Livingstone Key For Punjab Kings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Shikhar Dhawan, SRH get the breakthrough. Shikhar Dhawan Perishes, Sunrisers Hyderabad Draw First Blood. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first at DY Patil Stadium. Captain Kane Williamson have decided to bowl first as they want to emulate their past performances and play according to the plans. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading this match as Mayank Agarwal picked up an injury at his toe, Prabhsimran Singh have made the cut in place of him. Dhawan says that they are performing well without depending on individuals and need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, which is something they are working on it. The team is new and they are taking time to settle.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

