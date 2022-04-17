Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Star Umran Malik Creates History In Match vs PBKS, Becomes The Only To Do This In T20's

Abhishek Sharma sent back to the pavilion. Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran key for SRH. Rahul Tripathi Departs, Abhishek-Markram Key For SRH. Kane Williamson Perishes; Abhishek Sharma-Tripathi Key For SRH. Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma Steady in Run-Chase For SRH. Liam Livingstone Propels Punjab to 151, Umran Malik Picks Four-Fer. Shahrukh Khan sent back to the pavilion by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Liam Livingstone Hits Half-Century; Shahrukh Khan Strong For Punjab Kings. Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone Steady For Punjab Kings. Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma Depart Quickly, Punjab Kings in Spot of Bother. Prabhsimran Singh Perishes, Bairstow-Livingstone Key For Punjab Kings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Shikhar Dhawan, SRH  get the breakthrough. Shikhar Dhawan Perishes, Sunrisers Hyderabad Draw First Blood. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first at DY Patil Stadium. Captain Kane Williamson have decided to bowl first as they want to emulate their past performances and play according to the plans. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading this match as Mayank Agarwal picked up an injury at his toe, Prabhsimran Singh have made the cut in place of him. Dhawan says that they are performing well without depending on individuals and need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, which is something they are working on it. The team is new and they are taking time to settle.  Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Score: CSK Up Against Table Toppers GT

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Also Read - IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartwarming Picture With MS Dhoni Before GT vs CSK Match Today | See Tweet

Live Updates

  • 6:40 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Liam Livingstone gives away 2 runs in the first three deliveries. Nicholas Pooran smokes the fourth ball of the over into the stands for a maximum SIX! Single taken in the last delivery. 11 off it. SRH 97/3 (13).
  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: OUT! Abhishek Sharma departs! He isn’t happy. 85.7kph, flighted leggie, Abhishek Sharma does get to the pitch of the ball by shimmying down the track. However, he fails to get the required elevation on the loft. Ends up hitting it straight down long-on’s throat. Second wicket for Rahul Chahar. SRH 77/3 (10.3)

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: OUT! Rahul Chahar removes Rahul Tripathi. Punjab strike! Partnership broken! SRH 62/2 (8.2)

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Rahul Tripathi treats Odean Smith a maximum in the first-ball, but then the West Indian comes back strongly with two back to back dots. Tripathi takes a quick single in the fourth delivery, It was a tough call and a direct hit would’ve sent him packing. Smith concedes just a run in the last two balls, SRH 61/1 (8)

  • 6:10 PM IST
    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: 14 runs from the over, Sunrisers Hyderabad on the charge! Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma are in good form today. SRH 53/1 (7)
  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: End of powerplay! SRH have put up 39 runs in 6 overs. SRH 39/1 (6)

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: OUT! Kane Williamson departs! Kagiso Rabada strikes! Shikhar Dhawan claims the catch! SRH 14/1 (3.1)

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Kagiso Rabada has bowled back to back four dots in the over and then concedes a run in the 5th ball of the over. The South African gives away another single in the last ball of the over. 2 runs off it. SRH 8/0 (2)

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Abhishek Sharma gets a boundary in the first ball and then SRH chalk out singles in the next two balls. Vaibhav Arora bowls back to back dots in the last three deliveries. SRH 6/0 (1)

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE PBKS vs SRH Cricket Score: Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma start run-chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Vaibhav Arora open the bowling attack for Punjab Kings. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!