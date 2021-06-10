LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 15 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of PSL match 15 between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars PSL Live Score Today, PSL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 15 of PSL 2021 between LAH vs ISL from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest LAH vs ISL, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 Live Score, LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Faheem Ashraf removes Fakhar Zaman Islamabad United draw first blood versus Lahore Qalandars in match 15 of PSL 2021. Rashid Khan and James Faulkner combine well as Lahore Qalandars jolt Islamabad United. Earlier, Sohail Akhtar, captain of Lahore Qalandars, wins the Toss as they decide to bowl against Islamabad United. Ben Dunk, Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan are the four foreign players in the Qalandars squad. On the other hand, Islamabad United are playing only Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro as the foreign recruits. Shadab Kha is captaining the United side. Check Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Score and Updates, LAH vs ISL Live Cricket Score and PSL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.