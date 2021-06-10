LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 15 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of PSL match 15 between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars PSL Live Score Today, PSL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 15 of PSL 2021 between LAH vs ISL from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest LAH vs ISL, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 Live Score, LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Faheem Ashraf removes Fakhar Zaman Islamabad United draw first blood versus Lahore Qalandars in match 15  of PSL 2021. Rashid Khan and James Faulkner combine well as Lahore Qalandars jolt Islamabad United. Earlier, Sohail Akhtar, captain of Lahore Qalandars, wins the Toss as they decide to bowl against Islamabad United. Ben Dunk, Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan are the four foreign players in the Qalandars squad. On the other hand, Islamabad United are playing only Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro as the foreign recruits. Shadab Kha is captaining the United side. Check Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Score and Updates, LAH vs ISL Live Cricket Score and PSL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - PSL 2021 Live Streaming in India: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule - Pakistan Super League; Where to Watch PSL T20 League TV Telecast And Online Stream

Live Updates

  • 12:18 AM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online LAH vs ISL: SIX! First maximum of Lahore’s innings. The captain hammers it over backward square leg and that’s gone all the way. He anticipated the short ball and got into a swift position to smash it with his majestic timing. This will get Qalandars going. 10 from the over. LAH 33/1 in 5 overs vs ISL (143/9)

  • 12:11 AM IST

    ‘Sound of Timber’!

  • 12:09 AM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates LAH vs ISL LIVE: BOWLED! Faheem Ashraf removes Fakhar Zaman for 9. Big wicket for United. Ashraf cleans up Zaman’s off-stump, he bowls a normal fuller length delivery which gave an impression of stopping a bit, Zaman was very keen to break free. The left-hander took his front leg out of the way and missed the line totally. Lahore Qalandars 23/1 in 4 overs vs Islamabad United (143/9)

  • 11:58 PM IST

    Cautious start by Lahore openers – Fakhar and Sohail!

  • 11:57 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates PSL 2021 LAH vs ISL: Cautious start from Lahore openers – Fakhar and Sohail. Three boundaries in the first 12 balls of the chase. Ashraf bowls it outside off, Akhtar needs no second invitations. He slaps it hard and it races away to the fence quickly. The fielder at point did get some fingertips, still, it went for a boundary. Lahore 13/0 in 2 overs vs Islamabad (143/9)

  • 11:49 PM IST

    LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: Welcome back for the chase. The players return to the field and so do the umpires. Fakhar Zaman and Sohail Akhtar are at the crease for Lahore Qalandars. Hasan Ali will open the attack for Islamabad United. This is going to be some battle, fasten your belts.

  • 11:39 PM IST

    Decent finish from Islamabad United!

  • 11:33 PM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Islamabad United 143/9 in 20 overs vs Lahore Qalandars. 13 runs from the final over and the wicket of Faheem Ashraf. Decent end from the United batsmen. Qalandars need 144 to win this contest. Ahmed chipped it towards extra cover, Zaman goes with both hands but it pops out. Rashid over-ran at mid-off and they pinch the second.

  • 11:30 PM IST

    Shot of the match?

  • 11:30 PM IST

    SIX! Most innovative shot of the innings so far? Mohammad Wasim Jr throws Rauf off-guard completely. Wasim Jr sits low, moves across, and executes the scoop so efficiently that it flies over short fine leg for a maximum. What a shot this is from the No. 10 batsman! Islamabad 130/8 in 18.5 overs vs Lahore