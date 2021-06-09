LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 15 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of PSL match 15 between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars PSL Live Score Today, PSL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 15 of PSL 2021 between LAH vs ISL from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest LAH vs ISL, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 Live Score, LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Rashid Khan and James Faulkner combine well as Lahore Qalandars jolt Islamabad United to rule the roost in match 15 of PSL 2021. Earlier, Sohail Akhtar, captain of Lahore Qalandars, wins the Toss as they decide to bowl against Islamabad United. Ben Dunk, Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan are the four foreign players in the Qalandars squad. On the other hand, Islamabad United are playing only Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro as the foreign recruits. Shadab Kha is captaining the United side. Check Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Score and Updates, LAH vs ISL Live Cricket Score and PSL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - PSL 2021 Live Streaming in India: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule - Pakistan Super League; Where to Watch PSL T20 League TV Telecast And Online Stream

Live Updates

  • 10:51 PM IST

    Iftikhar, Hussain start the rebuilding process for Islamabad!

  • 10:48 PM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score: OUT! Haris Rauf gets the big fish, Usman Khawaja departs for 18. Taken cleanly! Rauf bowls an away-angling short of a length delivery and induces a top edge from Khawaja. The ball flies over vacant cordon and settles into the hands of Faulkner at third man. What a day the Aussie is having, he’s been involved in all the four dismissals. United 51/4 in 7 overs vs Qalandars

  • 10:35 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates PSL 2021, LAH vs ISL Live: OUT! James Faulkner removes Rohail Nazir for 8. That’s a soft dismissal! 7 runs from the over and a wicket. Another one foes down for United. Faulkner bowls a full ball just outside off, Nazir gets forward to square-drive and fails it keep it down. Fakhar Zaman takes a sitter at the cover point. Islamabad 33/2 in 4 overs vs Lahore

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from Khawaja’s bat. Another poor ball from Shaheen Afridi. He bowls a full toss, this time he strays it onto the pads and it’s easy pickings for Khawaja who flicks it away to the fine leg fence. ISL 26/1 in 3 overs vs LAH in Abu Dhabi

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Faulkner strikes, Lahore begin bright!

  • 10:23 PM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates LAH vs ISL LIVE: OUT! James Faulkner removes Colin Munro for 11. Bowled! The pacer gets his revenge. Faulkner bowls a seam-up length delivery, Munro swings his bat hard in an attempt to loft it over mid-on. He gets beaten by the inward seam movement and the ball hits the top of the middle. Lahore gets the first breakthrough. Islamabad United 16/1 in 2 overs vs Lahore Qalandars

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LAH vs ISL Scorecard PSL 2021 Live Score Online: Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro are at the crease for Islamabad United. Khawaja will take the strike. Shaheen Afridi will open the attack for Lahore Qalandars. Right then, here we go in Abu Dhabi.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    Playing 11s of Lahore and Islamabad!

  • 10:01 PM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score LAH vs ISL: TOSS – Sohail Akhtar wins TOSS as Lahore Qalandars elect to bowl vs Islamabad United in match 15 of PSL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.