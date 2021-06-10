LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 15 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of PSL match 15 between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars PSL Live Score Today, PSL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 15 of PSL 2021 between LAH vs ISL from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest LAH vs ISL, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 Live Score, LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Rashid Khan and Tim David’s 15 not out and 23 not out cameos power LahoreQalandars to thrilling five-wicket win vs Islamabad United in match 15 of PSL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. Fawad Ahmed and Hasan Ali remove the well-set Lahore Qalandars batsmen – Sohail Akhtar – 40 runs – and Mohammad Hafeez – 29 runs – as Islamabad United fight back into the PSL 2021 match 15.  Faheem Ashraf removes Fakhar Zaman Islamabad United draw first blood versus Lahore Qalandars. Rashid Khan and James Faulkner combine well as Lahore Qalandars jolt Islamabad United. Earlier, Sohail Akhtar, captain of Lahore Qalandars, wins the Toss as they decide to bowl against Islamabad United. Ben Dunk, Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan are the four foreign players in the Qalandars squad. Check Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Score and Updates, LAH vs ISL Live Cricket Score and PSL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - PSL 2021 Live Streaming in India: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule - Pakistan Super League; Where to Watch PSL T20 League TV Telecast And Online Stream

    Rashid Khan named Player of the Match (4-0-9-1 & 15 off 5), says “I think it was the belief in my shots that got me the runs, especially to a new bowler, so I took him on and it came off. I keep enjoying myself despite the responsibility, and it’s important not to burden yourself. It’s important to raise your hand, go there, and perform for your team. Good fielding gives you extra energy and brings the best out of you in other aspects as well”.

    Lahore pull off a heist vs Islamabad!

    Live Cricket Score and Updates PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars pull off a heist, all credits goes to Rashid Khan and Tim David who remain unbeaten on 15 and 23 respectively. Lahore Qalandars (144/5) Beat Islamabad United (143/9) by 5 wickets. Talat bowls a short ball, perfectly on target, but a top-edge while attempting a pull has got the ball over the ‘keeper towards long-stop for a boundary. What a match, what a re-start of PSL 2021!

    LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: OUT! Hasan Ali gets his second wicket of the night, Ben Dunk is gone for 18. Dunk makes contact with the leg-side hoick to a length ball, and gets a lot more height than distance. Iftikhar Ahmed, who was standing at the cow corner, settles under it for a regulation catch. Lahore 122/5 in 18.5 overs vs Islamabad (143/9)

    Match in Pics so far!

    PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! Effortless shot from Ben Dunk. Ashraf bowls a half-volley on Dunk’s pads and the batsman has taken this nonchalantly flicked it to cow corner, hitting the rope on the full for a maximum. Qalandars 114/4 in 16.5 overs vs United (143/9)

    Ali strikes, Professor departs!

    Live Cricket Score and Updates PSL 2021:Hasan Ali removes Mohammad Hafeez for 29. That’s the end of Professor! Ali bowls a short one that got stuck in the pitch and stayed low, but Hafeez was committed to the pull, strikes it straight down the throat of Asif Ali at deep square leg. Big wicket for Islamabad. LAH 98/4 in 14.5 overs vs ISL (143/9)

    Fawad ‘gets rid’ of dangerous Akhtar

    LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: OUT! Fawad Ahmed removes Sohail Akhtar for 40. Not given out, and Islamabad United are going for the review. THREE REDS! Ahmed’s googly’s spun back sharply and it hit the top of leg-stump! What a relief for the Islamabad camp as they’ve gotten rid of the dangerous Sohail Akhtar. Qalandars 85/3 in 13 overs vs United (143/9)