LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 15 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of PSL match 15 between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars PSL Live Score Today, PSL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of match 15 of PSL 2021 between LAH vs ISL from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest LAH vs ISL, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 Live Score, LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Rashid Khan and Tim David's 15 not out and 23 not out cameos power LahoreQalandars to thrilling five-wicket win vs Islamabad United in match 15 of PSL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. Fawad Ahmed and Hasan Ali remove the well-set Lahore Qalandars batsmen – Sohail Akhtar – 40 runs – and Mohammad Hafeez – 29 runs – as Islamabad United fight back into the PSL 2021 match 15. Faheem Ashraf removes Fakhar Zaman Islamabad United draw first blood versus Lahore Qalandars. Rashid Khan and James Faulkner combine well as Lahore Qalandars jolt Islamabad United. Earlier, Sohail Akhtar, captain of Lahore Qalandars, wins the Toss as they decide to bowl against Islamabad United. Ben Dunk, Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan are the four foreign players in the Qalandars squad.