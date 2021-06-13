QUE vs PES PSL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 19 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of PSL match 19 between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Mohammad Irfan's triple strikes and Umaid Asif's double blow help Peshawar Zalmi register a massive 61-run win against Quetta Gladiators in match 19 of PSL 2021 on Saturday. Before that, Fifties from David Miller – 73 – and Kamran Akmal – 59 – propel Peshawar Zalmi to a massive total of 197/5 in 20 overs against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. Rovman Powell also played a blinder of knock – 43 not out off 19 balls. Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl vs Peshawar Zalmis in PSL 2021. Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the table and are coming from a massive defeat against Islamabad United. Having been pushed into a corner, they have no other choice but to start winning games. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi also to Lahore Qalandars by a narrow margin of 10 runs.

Live Updates

  • 1:49 AM IST

    Complete performance by Peshawar Zalmi

  • 1:36 AM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Score and Updates QUE vs PES LIVE: A comprehensive and clinical win for Peshawar Zalmi as Sarfaraz Ahmed pulls the short ball away to deep square leg for a single. Utterly disappointing performance by Quetta Gladiators, they continue to languish at the bottom of the PSL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have stormed into the top half of the standings with this victory tonight largely scripted by their pacers. Peshawar Zalmi (197/5) Beat Quetta Gladiators (136/9) by 61 Runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Sarfaraz 36*; Irfan 3/27, Asif 2/17

  • 1:32 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score PSL 2021 Today Match: Wahab Riaz gets another one, Zahid Mahmood goes back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. Bowled! Riaz bowled a length delivery directed at the middle stump and Zahid Mahmood gets beaten for pace. Mahmood too late to bring his bat down as the stump has been uprooted. Quetta Gladiators 125/9 in 18.5 overs vs Peshawar Zalmi (197/5)

  • 1:26 AM IST

    Umaid Asif – He can do nothing wrong tonight!

  • 1:26 AM IST

    QUE vs PES Live Cricket Score PSL 2021: OUT! Khurram Shahzad run-out for 11. Umaid Asif is the man again, he can do nothing wrong tonight and he just adds on to his already superb day in the field. A couple of wickets in his first over and now a run-out. Off his own bowling, Asif sprints back towards mid-on gathers the ball and nails a direct hit at the bowler’s end to bring an end to Shahzad’s innings. Quetta 123/7 in 18 overs vs Peshawar (197/5)

  • 1:20 AM IST

    ‘Stuff of the Superheroes’

  • 1:19 AM IST

    100 up on the board for Quetta Gladiators. Khurram Shahzad pats this short ball in front of cover for one. QUE 100/6 in 14 overs vs PES (197/5)

  • 1:17 AM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Umaid Asif removes Mohammad Nawaz for a DUCK! Bowled! Two wickets in two deliveries from Once again he brings out the Ironman mask and celebrates. Asif bowls a terrific length delivery around off and Mohammad Nawaz gets beaten completely as the ball shapes away. The batsman plays down a completely wrong line and finds his off-stump rattled. Quetta Gladiators 87/6 in 12 overs vs Peshawar Zalmi (197/5)

  • 12:55 AM IST

    Irfan ‘Rips Through’ Quetta’s Batting

  • 12:54 AM IST

    SIX! 15 runs from the over, Shoaib Malik is at the receiving end. Quetta would need more of these! Malik bowls tossed up delivery and Weatherald has lofted it straight over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Quetta 85/4 in 11 overs vs Peshawar (197/5)