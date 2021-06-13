QUE vs PES PSL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 19 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of PSL match 19 between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators PSL Live Score Today, PSL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 19 of PSL 2021 between QUE vs PES from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest QUE vs PES, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Live Score, QUE vs PES PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Fifties from David Miller – 73 – and Kamran Akmal – 59 – propel Peshawar Zalmi to a massive total of 197/5 in 20 overs against Quetta Gladiators in match 19 of PSL 2021 on Saturday. Rovman Powell also played a blinder of knock – 43 not out off 19 balls. Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl vs Peshawar Zalmis in PSL 2021. Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the table and are coming from a massive defeat against Islamabad United. Having been pushed into a corner, they have no other choice but to start winning games. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi also to Lahore Qalandars by a narrow margin of 10 runs. Check Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score and Updates, QUE vs PES Live Cricket Score and PSL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - PSL 2021 Live Streaming in India: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule - Pakistan Super League; Where to Watch PSL T20 League TV Telecast And Online Stream