QUE vs PES PSL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 19 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of PSL match 19 between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators PSL Live Score Today, PSL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 19 of PSL 2021 between QUE vs PES from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest QUE vs PES, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Live Score, QUE vs PES PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Fifties from David Miller – 73 – and Kamran Akmal – 59 – propel Peshawar Zalmi to a massive total of 197/5 in 20 overs against Quetta Gladiators in match 19 of PSL 2021 on Saturday. Rovman Powell also played a blinder of knock – 43 not out off 19 balls. Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl vs Peshawar Zalmis in PSL 2021. Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the table and are coming from a massive defeat against Islamabad United. Having been pushed into a corner, they have no other choice but to start winning games. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi also to Lahore Qalandars by a narrow margin of 10 runs. Check Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score and Updates, QUE vs PES Live Cricket Score and PSL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - PSL 2021 Live Streaming in India: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule - Pakistan Super League; Where to Watch PSL T20 League TV Telecast And Online Stream

Also Read - QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Probable XIs For Today’s Match 19 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 6:30 PM IST June 12
Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Match Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 in India: When And Where to Watch QUE vs PES Live Stream Online and on TV

Live Updates

  • 12:29 AM IST

  • 12:27 AM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Score and Updates Abu Dhabi: FOUR! Quetta batsmen are playing sensibly at the moment, they are playing risk-free cricket and tries to put the bad balls away. Another cracking shot from Saim Ayub. Malik bowls a slower one and wider of off, Ayub backs away and goes inside out over cover for a boundary. 11 from the over. QUE 54/0 in 7 overs vs PES (197/5)

  • 12:16 AM IST

    ‘Up and Away’ – Shot from Usman Khan!

  • 12:16 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score PSL 2021 Online Updates: Massive over for Quetta – this will bring some smiles back into the Gladiators camp. 16 from the Mohammad Irfan’s over. Usman Khan hit the first maximum of Quetta’s innings, he backs away to short ball and then swats the upper-cut, went high and over the third man for a maximum. Gladiators 31/0 in 4 overs vs Zalmi (197/5)

  • 12:11 AM IST

    QUE vs PES Scorecard PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top start by Peshawar Zalmi new-ball bowlers – Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Irfan – 6 runs from the first two overs. Irfan bowls a good length and around the off-stump line, Usman backed away on the slog and gets a big inside edge, wide of mid-on for a single. 3 from the over. Quetta Gladiators 6/0 in 2 overs vs Peshawar Zalmi (197/5)

  • 12:02 AM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Scorecard QUE vs PES Live Score: Welcome back for the chase. The news from the Gladiators camp is that Faf du Plessis wil not bat and has been replaced by Saim Ayub. Ayub and Usman Khan are at the crease. Peshawar captain Wahab Riaz will open the attack. Let’s begin the chase.

  • 12:01 AM IST

    Strong finish by Peshawar!

  • 11:45 PM IST

    Powell Power in Abu Dhabi

  • 11:44 PM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates QUE vs PES LIVE: After a quiet 19th over by Khurram Shahzad, Rovman Powell’s cameo of 43 not out off 19 balls power Peshawar Zalmi to a massive total of 197/5 in 20 overs vs Quetta Gladiators in match 19 of PSL 2021. 21 runs from the final over. What a finish for Zalmi’s! Fifties from David Miller and Kamran Akmal lay the foundation stone for such a target as they had a fantastic partnership for the third wicket. Powell gave the finishing touch to the innings with his cameo of 43*.

  • 11:41 PM IST

    Off Stump Goes Out of The Ground