QUE vs PES PSL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today Match 19 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of PSL match 19 between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators PSL Live Score Today, PSL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 19 of PSL 2021 between QUE vs PES from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest QUE vs PES, Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 Live Score, QUE vs PES PSL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Mohammad Hasnain removes veteran Peshawar Zalmis batsman Kamran Akmal for 59 as Quetta Gladiators break a dangerous stand in match 19 of PSL 2021. David Miller and Kamran Akmal rebuild for Peshawar Zalmis after early blows vs Quetta Gladiators. Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bowl vs Peshawar Zalmis in PSL 2021. Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the table and are coming from a massive defeat against Islamabad United. Having been pushed into a corner, they have no other choice but to start winning games. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi also to Lahore Qalandars by a narrow margin of 10 runs. Check Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Cricket Score and Updates, QUE vs PES Live Cricket Score and PSL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - PSL 2021 Live Streaming in India: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule - Pakistan Super League; Where to Watch PSL T20 League TV Telecast And Online Stream

Live Updates

  • 11:09 PM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Score and Updates Abu Dhabi: FOUR! What a finish to the over – 20 runs from it. That’s another mighty expensive over for Quetta Gladiators. A short ball outside off from Mohammad Nawaz and Kamran Akmal has crashed it through the off side once again. Same shot and maximum result. PES 109/2 in 13 overs vs QUE

  • 11:03 PM IST

    QUE vs PES Scorecard PSL 2021 Live Score Online: 20 from the over! Zahid Mahmood has been put under immense pressure by David Miller. The South African smashed the young spinner for two boundaries and a maximum. On the final ball of the over – Miller gets forward and lifts it nonchalantly over long-on for a six. Peshawar Zalmis 67/2 in 10 overs vs Quetta Gladiators

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Miller Power in Abu Dhabi!

  • 10:53 PM IST

    SIX! Massive hit from the South African – this will break the shackles for Peshawar Zalmis. Zahid Mahmood bowls a length ball on middle, he gets underneath it and thumps it high and over long-on, went a long way into the stands. Can Peshawar carry forward this momentum? We will find out shortly. PES 41/2 in 7.5 overs vs QUE

  • 10:51 PM IST

    PSL 2021 QUE vs PES Live Score Online: A couple of quiet overs for Zalmis. Loud shout for LBW, but the ball had comfortably pitched outside leg, rushed past Miller’s inside edge and struck him high on the pad. Gladiators bowlers’ are bowling some tough lines and Peshawar batsmen are finding it hard to getaway. Peshawar 19/2 in 5 overs vs Quetta

  • 10:36 PM IST

    Massive blow for Peshawar!

  • 10:35 PM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! Mohammad Nawaz removes Shoaib Malik for 2. Massive strike and Nawaz has rocked the Zalmis early. He bowls a quicker one and Malik was hurried onto the pull, perhaps wasn’t the ideal length to play the shot. Malik gets a big top-edge and Zahir is under it at mid-wicket. The in-form Peshawar batsman has been dismissed cheaply. PES 11/2 in 3 overs vs QUE at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 10:25 PM IST

    What a start for Gladiators!

  • 10:25 PM IST

    PSL 2021 Live Score and Updates QUE vs PES LIVE: FOUR! This is the first boundary of the night and it has come off Kamran’s bat. Hasnain bowls a fuller length delivery on off, Akmal was looking to work it wide of mid-wicket, rolled off the inside edge and beat the fielder at backward square leg. Peshawar Zalmis 10/1 in 2 overs vs Quetta Gladiators

  • 10:22 PM IST

    QUE vs PES Scorecard PSL 2021 Live Score Online: OUT! Dream Start for Gladiators. Mohammad Nawaz removes Haider Ali for naught. Haider picks the length early and leans into the sweep, doesn’t bother to keep it down and it’s straight down the throat of Shinwari, the substitute fielder at backward square leg. Poor start from the Zalmis. Peshawar 0/1 in 0.1 overs vs Quetta