Punjab vs Baroda Highlights Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the second semi-final match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Punjab will lock horns against Baroda in the knockout game in the quest to seal their place in the final. The match will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, in the first semifinal, Tami Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets to seal their place in the summit clash. They will be playing their back to back finals in the tournament. Arun Karthik’s 89-run partnership with skipper Dinesh Karthik (26 not out)meant that Tamil Nadu overhauled the 155-run target with eight balls to spare. TN had lost the summit clash by just one run to Karnataka, last year. Both Punjab and Baroda topped their respective groups during the league stage to make the knockouts. They were also unbeaten in the tournament so far and will look to continue their winning streak. It is going to be a thrilling contest when two teams who are in excellent form lock horns for the big-ticket final. Also Read - Highlights TN vs RAJ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semi-Final 1: Arun Karthik Stars as Tamil Nadu Beat Rajasthan to Enter Final

We will be bringing you the live updates from the second semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The grand finale of the T20 tournament will be played on January 31 (Sunday) at the same venue. Also Read - Live Match Streaming Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: When And Where to Watch TN vs RJS Live Streaming Cricket Match Online And on TV

Punjab vs Baroda 2nd Semi-Final Full Squads

Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar(c), Smit Patel(w), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi Also Read - Live Match Streaming Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test: When And Where to Watch PAK vs SL Live Streaming Cricket Match Online And on TV

Punjab Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh(w), Mandeep Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha