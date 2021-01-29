Live Updates

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Punjab vs Baroda Live Score: Baroda played some dominant cricket to seal the place in the final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Despite the absence of Krunal Pandya, Baroda managed to beat Punjab in the semifinals by 25 runs. Lukman Meriwala was the pick of the bowler from Baroda as he claimed three wickets. Baroda (160/3) beat Punjab (135/8) by 25 runs

  • 9:57 PM IST

    Live Score PUN vs BRD: Things are getting difficult for Punjab now as the required run rate has climbed over 14 and Gurkeerat Singh Maan is still not showing any intent to attack the bowlers. The responsibility will be on Mandeep Singh’s shoulders to take this game closer. Punjab 75/4 in 14 overs

  • 9:32 PM IST

    Punjab vs Baroda Live Score: Punjab are struggling in the 161-chase as they need some firepower to get back into the game. They have already lost three wickets as Gurkeerat Singh Maan and Ramandeep Singh are in the middle. Punjab 53/3 in 9 overs

  • 9:03 PM IST

    Live Score Punjab vs Baroda: Punjab started the chase on a wrong note as opener Abhisker Sharma is already back in the pavilion. Baroda bowlers are bowling tight lines to put a hold on the run-rate. One of Simran Singh on Anmolpreet Singh needs to play some attacking shots to break the shackles. Punjab 12/1 in 3 overs

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Live PUN vs BRD Score: Skipper Kedar Devdhar and Kartik Kakade scored half-centuries to guide Baroda to a fighting total in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Baroda failed to put foot on the accelerator at the right time and struggled to score some quick runs in the end. Baroda 160/ 3 in 20 overs

  • 8:15 PM IST

    Live Punjab vs Baroda Score: The Baroda team is marching towards a formidable score as Kartik Kakade and Kedar Devdhar has shared a 61-run stand for the third wicket. The responsibility will be on Kaul’s shoulder to restrict the Baroda team as he has left with two overs. Baroda 118/2 in 16 overs

  • 7:45 PM IST

    Live Punjab vs Baroda: Leg-spinner Mayank Markande did the trick for Punjab and removed Vishnu Solanki who was looking good. Solanki got dismissed on just 12. Punjab bowlers will look to take advantage to restrict the opposition on a sizeable total. Baroda 57/2 in 8.2 overs

  • 7:27 PM IST

    Live Match Punjab vs Baroda: In-form pacer Siddharth Kaul provide an important breakthrough to Punjab by dismissing Ninad Rathva on 15. Vishnu Solanki is the new man in the middle as Punjab will look to make full use of the Powerplay. Baroda 30/1 in 5 overs

  • 7:16 PM IST

    Live Score Punjab vs Baroda: Kedar Devdhar and Ninad Rathva gave Baroda a solid start with some quick runs in the initial overs of the innings. The Punjab pace attack comprising of Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul and Arshdeep Singh is now feeling some pressure. Baroda 26/0 in 3 overs

  • 7:01 PM IST

    Playing XI of Baroda: Kedar Devdhar(c), Smit Patel(w), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade

Punjab vs Baroda Highlights Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the second semi-final match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Punjab will lock horns against Baroda in the knockout game in the quest to seal their place in the final. The match will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, in the first semifinal, Tami Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets to seal their place in the summit clash. They will be playing their back to back finals in the tournament.  Arun Karthik's 89-run partnership with skipper Dinesh Karthik (26 not out)meant that Tamil Nadu overhauled the 155-run target with eight balls to spare. TN had lost the summit clash by just one run to Karnataka, last year. Both Punjab and Baroda topped their respective groups during the league stage to make the knockouts. They were also unbeaten in the tournament so far and will look to continue their winning streak. It is going to be a thrilling contest when two teams who are in excellent form lock horns for the big-ticket final.

We will be bringing you the live updates from the second semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The grand finale of the T20 tournament will be played on January 31 (Sunday) at the same venue.

Punjab vs Baroda 2nd Semi-Final Full Squads

Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar(c), Smit Patel(w), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi

Punjab Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Simran Singh(w), Mandeep Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Barinder Sran, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha