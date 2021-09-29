Live Score RR vs RCB IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live cricket match score and updates from Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to continue their winning momentum in their clash against Rajasthan Royals. RCB got back to winning ways with the win over Mumbai Indians. The bowling attack led by Yuzvendra Chahal produced a stellar performance against Rohit Sharma’s men. The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the play-offs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth. RCB did not have the best of starts after the IPL’s resumption as they lost two consecutive matches, including the forgettable nine-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders where they made just 92 runs.Also Read - Simarjeet Singh Added to Mumbai Indians Squad For Injured Arjun Tendulkar

Live Updates

  • 7:52 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: Poor bowling from George Garton as Evin Lewis smashed him all over the park. Eighteen runs came from the over. The southpaw looked in devastating mode and looking to smash everything coming in his way. RR 39/0 in 4 overs

  • 7:45 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: Finally a good over for Rajasthan Royals as 13 runs came from it. Virat Kohli’s gamble to use Glen Maxwell early didn’t work this time in RCB’s favour. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in great touch against spin. RR 21/0 in 3 overs

  • 7:39 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: Top class bowling from Mohammed Siraj as he put Yashasvi Jaiswal in trouble on several occasions with his angle. Jaiswal got beaten a couple of times which boosted Siraj’s confidence. However, the southpaw finished the over with a lovely punch through the cover. RR 8/0 in 2 overs

  • 7:34 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: Geroge Garton impresses everyone with his first over of IPL career. Disciplined bowling as he was on point with his line and length. Only three runs came from it. Rajasthan will want their openers to put up a show tonight to ease some pressure from Sanju Samson’s shoulders in the middle. RR 3/0 in 1 over

  • 7:30 PM IST

    Two southpaws Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis are in the middle to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Debutant George Garton to start the proceedings with the new ball.

  • 7:27 PM IST

  • 7:14 PM IST

  • 7:09 PM IST

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Playing XIs of RR vs RCB

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
  • 7:01 PM IST

    Live RR vs RCB Score And Updates IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.