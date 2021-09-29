Live Score RR vs RCB IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live cricket match score and updates from Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to continue their winning momentum in their clash against Rajasthan Royals. RCB got back to winning ways with the win over Mumbai Indians. The bowling attack led by Yuzvendra Chahal produced a stellar performance against Rohit Sharma’s men. The Virat Kohli-led RCB are currently at third spot with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the play-offs. On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss on Wednesday can put them in a tight situation in their bid for a last-four berth. RCB did not have the best of starts after the IPL’s resumption as they lost two consecutive matches, including the forgettable nine-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders where they made just 92 runs.Also Read - Simarjeet Singh Added to Mumbai Indians Squad For Injured Arjun Tendulkar

