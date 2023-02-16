Top Recommended Stories

Highlights | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final, BEN vs SAU, Day 1 Score: Saurashtra End Day 1 On High Note Despite Two Blows

Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Highlights Day 1: Follow ball-by-ball commentary, live scores and updates. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: February 16, 2023 5:34 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Match Updates

Highlights | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final, Bengal vs Saurashtra

After a splendid season, Bengal and Saurashtra find themselves on the cusp of winning the Ranji Trophy title on Thursday, Bengal host Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the Ranji final. Saurashtra has won the toss and opted to bowl. They even bowled out Bengal on the score of 174. Saurashtra then managed to put 81 runs on board at the loss of two wickets. They are trailing behind by 93 runs at the end of day 1

Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2023 Final match Predicted 11

Bengal: Manoj Tiwary (C), Anustup Majumdar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel, S Mondal, W Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, P Chakraborty

Saurashtra: Arpit Vasavada, SS Patel, Jay Gohil, Navneet Vora, Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut

Live Updates

  • 4:36 PM IST

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: STUMPS DAY 1!! 81 for 2 for Saurashtra to end the day, They are still trailing by 93 runs. SAU 81/2

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: OUT! Mukesh Kumar gets the breakthrough. Vishvaraj Jadeja departs after scoring 25 runs. SAU 73/2

  • 4:13 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: Break is over and Bengal is still looking for a breakthrough. SAU 70/1
  • 4:02 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: DRINKS! are on field now. Saurashtra has scored 60 runs in the first 12 overs. Quick start from them despite an early loss of wicket. SAU 60/1
  • 3:56 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: THREE BOUNDARIES! from Ishan Porel’s over. Vishvaraj Jadeja is on fire here. SAU 57/1
  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: WICKET! Akash Deep gets Jay Gohil. This was the wicket Bengal needed so desperately. SAU 38/1

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: Saurashtra are going all guns blazing and are batting at a run rate of 6.71. Bengal needed early wickets but that has not been the case to be. SAU 38/0 in 6

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: Bengal have been bowled out for 172 and Saurashtra has got off to a quick start, scoring 16 runs in 3.3 overs so far.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final: With a single past point, Porel gets to a well-timed fifty. Bengal is still struggling, but this would give confidence to the rest in the dressing-room.

