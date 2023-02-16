Home

Highlights | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final, BEN vs SAU, Day 1 Score: Saurashtra End Day 1 On High Note Despite Two Blows

Highlights | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final, BEN vs SAU, Day 1 Score: Saurashtra End Day 1 On High Note Despite Two Blows

Ranji Trophy Final Bengal vs Saurashtra Highlights Day 1: Follow ball-by-ball commentary, live scores and updates. Check LIVE streaming details.

Ranji Trophy Final Live Cricket Score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Match Updates

Highlights | Ranji Trophy 2023 Final, Bengal vs Saurashtra

After a splendid season, Bengal and Saurashtra find themselves on the cusp of winning the Ranji Trophy title on Thursday, Bengal host Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the Ranji final. Saurashtra has won the toss and opted to bowl. They even bowled out Bengal on the score of 174. Saurashtra then managed to put 81 runs on board at the loss of two wickets. They are trailing behind by 93 runs at the end of day 1

Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2023 Final match Predicted 11

Bengal: Manoj Tiwary (C), Anustup Majumdar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abishek Porel, S Mondal, W Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, P Chakraborty

Saurashtra: Arpit Vasavada, SS Patel, Jay Gohil, Navneet Vora, Chirag Jani, Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai, Jaydev Unadkat (C), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut

