    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RCB vs CSK: Tahir into his last. He has been economical. De Villiers has crashed that for four. Good placement on that. He plays it backward of point to pick up two this time. RCB: 93/2 in 14 overs

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RCB vs CSK: Kohli is living dangerously. Two catches dropped by the bowler after Kohli hits them back. The ball is stopping on the batsmen and that is making run-scoring difficult. RCB: 86/2 in 13 overs

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RCB vs CSK: On a slow pitch, Kohli and De Villiers are going at a run a ball which is good. Dhoni and CSK look down on confidence. A catch drop, this could be massive. RCB: 81/2 in 12 overs

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RCB vs CSK: The pitch is slowing up and Dhoni is cleverly operating with two spinners in tandem. De Villiers has shown he is brilliant against spin and Kohli is known to be good. This is good for Bangalore. The going has been slow but that was expected with the pitches getting slower. RCB: 75/2 in 11 overs

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RCB vs CSK: Tahir continues and Bangalore’s favourite sons are in the middle shouldering the responsibility of setting a target. Jadeja picks up throws but misses, ABD survives, he would have been gone. ABD picks up a boundary, he is that dangerous. RCB: 72/2 in 10 overs

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RCB vs CSK: Santner continues. De Villiers is in top form, he picks up a boundary with impeccable timing on that. RCB does not need to worry about two of the best in the middle. RCB: 62/2 in 9 overs

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RCB vs CSK: Tahir into the attack. This is ideal for Bangalore as De Villiers will now get a lot of time in the middle. Both the batsmen are happy to tick away singles. Dhoni has a slip in place looking to build pressure. RCB: 54/2 in 8 overs

RCB vs CSK, Match 44, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

RCB vs CSK, Match 44, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 44 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

RCB

Likely playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

CSK

Likely playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood

RCB vs CSK SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, MS Dhoni (captain), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal