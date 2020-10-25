

















Load More

RCB vs CSK, Match 44, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 44 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 44 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 44 of IPL 2020 between RCB vs CSK from Dubai here. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari to Join Rest of Squad in Dubai

RCB

Likely playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj Also Read - RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 44 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3:30 PM IST October 25 Sunday

CSK

Likely playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood Also Read - IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj Reveals The Advice MS Dhoni Gave Him to Deal With Critics

RCB vs CSK SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, MS Dhoni (captain), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal