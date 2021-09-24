LIVE Score RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Match Score And Updates

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match live score and updates. After suffering a humiliating defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of IPL 2021 resumption, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a tough task ahead in Chennai Super Kings who resumed their campaign with a thumping win over Mumbai Indians. It is imperative for RCB to improve upon their batting as they seek to keep their place in the top half of the points table. It will be important that the openers — Devdutt Padikkal (217 runs) and skipper Virat Kohli (203 runs) — provide a solid start. CSK could have suffered the reversal in their tie against Mumbai had it not been for youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad’s mature unbeaten knock of 88 off 58 balls. The team’s leading run-getter Faf du Plessis (320 runs), Moeen Ali were out for ducks while Ambati Rayudu was retired hurt on nought. Veterans Suresh Raina and Dhoni also failed to reach double-digit scores and the side was reeling at 24 for 4. CSK also needs to work on their batting department to go big in the tournament.Also Read - BLR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s IPL Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 24 Friday

See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live score today, RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 2021 Live, RCB vs CSK live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match, RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 2021 Live match score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Also Read - Match Highlights IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Score and Updates: Centurion Beth Mooney Inspire AUS to a 5-Wicket Victory

Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021: When And Where to Watch RCB vs CSK Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Live Updates

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: Nine runs from the Dwayne Bravo as the openers have decided to take some calculated risk and collect a boundary from every over. Kohli has been phenomenal so far and has already scored 40 runs. RCB 70/0 in 8 overs

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: Tight over from Ravindra Jadeja as only six runs came from it. He got smashed for a boundary on the second delivery but bounced back brilliantly with his tight line and length. RCB 61/0 in 7 overs

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: Virat Kohli is not looking to stop for anyone here as he is manufacturing boundaries at his own will. Excellent powerplay for Royal Challengers Bangalore as both Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have thrashed the loose deliveries from Chennai bowlers. RCB 55/0 in 6 overs

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: Devdutt Padikkal displayed his class with a straight six over bowler’s head. Eight runs from the over and Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a solid start here. The platform has been set by the openers to post a big score. RCB 36/0 in 4 overs

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: As Murali Karthik said in the commentary, the margin of error is minimal at Sharjah and CSK bowlers have to realise that early otherwise they have to suffer against a powerpack RCB batting line-up. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal both have displayed their intentions to attack everything which comes in their zone. RCB 28/0 in 3 overs

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: Virat Kohli is batting with some offensive approach and is looking to score boundaries. Excellent over from Josh Hazlewood as only five runs came from it. He bowled from cross-seam which didn’t allow the batsmen to free their arms comfortably. RCB 18/0 in 2 overs

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: Virat Kohli starts the innings with back to back boundaries. Deepak Chahar bounced back after that and troubled Devdutt Padikkal with his swing on the fifth ball but the southpaw finishes off the over with a stylish cover drive. RCB 13/0 in 1 over

  • 7:45 PM IST

    Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are in the middle to open the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Deepak Chahar will start the proceedings with the new ball.

  • 7:39 PM IST

  • 7:35 PM IST

    Playing XIs of both teams are out-

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood