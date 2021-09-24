Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match live score and updates. After suffering a humiliating defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of IPL 2021 resumption, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a tough task ahead in Chennai Super Kings who resumed their campaign with a thumping win over Mumbai Indians. It is imperative for RCB to improve upon their batting as they seek to keep their place in the top half of the points table. It will be important that the openers — Devdutt Padikkal (217 runs) and skipper Virat Kohli (203 runs) — provide a solid start. CSK could have suffered the reversal in their tie against Mumbai had it not been for youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad’s mature unbeaten knock of 88 off 58 balls. The team’s leading run-getter Faf du Plessis (320 runs), Moeen Ali were out for ducks while Ambati Rayudu was retired hurt on nought. Veterans Suresh Raina and Dhoni also failed to reach double-digit scores and the side was reeling at 24 for 4. CSK also needs to work on their batting department to go big in the tournament.Also Read - LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, Today Match Latest Updates: Mooney, McGrath Hits 100 Run Partnership, AUS Keep the Scoreboard Ticking

See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live score today, RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 2021 Live, RCB vs CSK live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match, RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 2021 Live match score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021: When And Where to Watch RCB vs CSK Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV