    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES: Gosh. 59 runs. Such a massive margin of victory in a T20 game. It is back to the drawing board for Virat Kohli and co. A real pasting and Delhi will be thanking Kohli for choosing to field. 4th win for Delhi and they go atop the table. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper – Virat Kohli, admits that things did not go as per plan with the Powerplay and the death overs going away from them. But is most disappointed with their fielding as simple catches kept going down. Does not feel that Bangalore bowled poorly in the Powerplay but credits Prithvi Shaw instead for batting better. Believes that they came back well in the middle overs. On the possible team changes for the next game, Kohli says that Chris Morris was really close to playing in this game but feels there are 4 days before their next match so they can introspect. Basically, he just wants his side to improve the basic things, especially fielding. Agrees that if they had wickets in hand during the chase, they could have made a fist of the chase. Says that as a batting group, they did well in 3 out of the 5 games played and is confident that going forward, they will look to forge partnerships. On being asked about Delhi, Kohli agrees that they would be hard to beat in the tournament but not unbeatable. Wants his own side to work on improving smaller aspects of the game.

    RCB vs DC LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020 LIVE: Outside off, Saini swings but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards point. They take a single. No leg bye signaled, so might have hit the bat. Delhi Capitals (196/4) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (137/9) by 59 Runs in Dubai.

    FOUR! Nice shot from Navdeep Saini. A length ball, around off, Saini backs away and slaps it over the bowler. The ball goes high in the air and lands just in front of the ropes in front of the sightscreen.
    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES RCB vs DC: OUT! BOWLED! Anrich Nortje removes Mohammed Siraj for 5. Thanks for coming – the bowler said. Full and straight from Nortje, in line of the stumps, Siraj backs away and looks to push. Misses. Bangalore 127/9 in 19 overs vs Delhi (196/4)

    FOUR! Not a bad ball at all. Mohammed Siraj backs away to the leg side and Nortje fires in a yorker. But Siraj gets it on the full and squeezes it behind point!

    RCB vs DC LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: OUT! Kagiso Rabada picked up his fourth wicket of the innings, what a bowler he is. Isuru Udana departs as well. Rabada gets four. A length ball, outside off, Udana backs a long way to his right and looks to go up and above. He definitely goes up but not beyond. Iyer runs back from cover and takes it. RCB 120/8 in 17.4 overs vs DC (196/4)

    RCB vs DC LIVE CRICKET UPDATES IPL 2020: There is some drama! There was a massive delay after the Shivam Dube wicket because there was a thought that one of the minimum of four fielders required to be inside the 30-yard circle was outside. Ravichandran Ashwin at mid-wicket seemed to be outside the 30-yard circle. The umpires paused the game and referred it upstairs but replays showed that while the bowler was running in, Ashwin was walking inside the circle and when the ball was bowled, he was in. Not a no ball then.

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES RCB vs DC LIVE: OUT! BOWLED! Oh yes, Rabadaaaaaaaaaa... He loves bowling at the death. Just understands what the batsman is thinking. Targets the stumps and bowls on a length. Dube swings but misses. The ball doesn’t. Timber. Royal Challengers Bangalore 118/7 in 17.1 overs, need 79 runs to win vs Delhi Capitals (196/4)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 19 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 19 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of the match 19 of IPL 2020 between RCB vs DC from Dubai here. See the latest RCB vs DC, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 19 RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score and RCB vs DC Live Cricket Streaming Online and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada picked up four big wickets as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in match 19 of Dream11 IPl 2020 in Dubai. Rabada earlier removed RCB captain Virat Kohli for 42 as Bangalore sink further in 197 chase. Axar Patel, R Ashwin star with the ball as Delhi Capitals bowlers picked up three quick wickets to hurt Royal Challengers Bangalore in 197 chase in match 19 of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore pacers – Mohammed Siraj and Isuru Udana strike early as they remove Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw for 42 and Shikhar Dhawan for 32 in match 19 of Dream11 IPL 2020 Earlier, Virat Kohli wins toss as Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to field vs Delhi Capitals. For RCB – Moeen Ali comes in for Adam Zampa. Big blow for Delhi Capitals ahead of RCB match, leg-spinner Amit Mishra ruled out from IPL 2020 after suffering a finger injury in last match. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman to Score 9,000 Runs in T20s

A back-in-form Virat Kohli’s tactical acumen will be put to test against Shreyas Iyer’s unassuming but dynamic brand of captaincy when the two most impressive teams of the ongoing IPL — Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals — face each other here on Monday. Both DC and RCB have looked solid so far and are placed atop the standings with three wins out of four games each. While Iyer has shown great form in his team’s four matches, Kohli finally got his act together in RCB’s last game against Rajasthan Royals, striking a fluent half-century. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli Applies Saliva on Cricket Ball, Raises Hands After Realising Mistake | Watch Video

On Saturday, Iyer (88 not out off 38 balls) again showed his class after Prithvi Shaw’s (66) opening act as Delhi beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Kohli too finally got his touch back after three ordinary outings with an unbeaten 72 off 53 balls to guide RCB to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. And come Monday, the two skippers would look to lead from the front and outwit each other in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Delhi seem to have finally got Rishabh Pant back in form as he dusted off his rustiness with a quick-fire 17-ball 38 against KKR. To add to it, there is Marcus Stonis and Shimron Hetmyer waiting in the wings. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada is the go-to man for DC even though he leaked runs against KKR the other day. Also Read - IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Amit Mishra Ruled Out of Season Due to Injuries

RCB, on the other hand, have been served well by the young Devdutt Padikkal at the top. The left-hander, considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, is fourth in the run-scorers’ tally with 174 from four games, including three fifties. And if Aaron Finch too gets going, it would be difficult for any side to stop the marauding Bangalore openers. Kohli’s return to form is a relief for RCB’s batting unit, which also has the likes of the in-form AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Singh among others.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.