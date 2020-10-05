

















RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020, Match 19 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 19 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada picked up four big wickets as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in match 19 of Dream11 IPl 2020 in Dubai. Rabada earlier removed RCB captain Virat Kohli for 42 as Bangalore sink further in 197 chase. Axar Patel, R Ashwin star with the ball as Delhi Capitals bowlers picked up three quick wickets to hurt Royal Challengers Bangalore in 197 chase in match 19 of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore pacers – Mohammed Siraj and Isuru Udana strike early as they remove Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw for 42 and Shikhar Dhawan for 32 in match 19 of Dream11 IPL 2020 Earlier, Virat Kohli wins toss as Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to field vs Delhi Capitals. For RCB – Moeen Ali comes in for Adam Zampa. Big blow for Delhi Capitals ahead of RCB match, leg-spinner Amit Mishra ruled out from IPL 2020 after suffering a finger injury in last match.

A back-in-form Virat Kohli’s tactical acumen will be put to test against Shreyas Iyer’s unassuming but dynamic brand of captaincy when the two most impressive teams of the ongoing IPL — Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals — face each other here on Monday. Both DC and RCB have looked solid so far and are placed atop the standings with three wins out of four games each. While Iyer has shown great form in his team’s four matches, Kohli finally got his act together in RCB’s last game against Rajasthan Royals, striking a fluent half-century. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli Applies Saliva on Cricket Ball, Raises Hands After Realising Mistake | Watch Video

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, RCB 127/9 in 19 overs vs DC (196/4) in Dubai

On Saturday, Iyer (88 not out off 38 balls) again showed his class after Prithvi Shaw’s (66) opening act as Delhi beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Kohli too finally got his touch back after three ordinary outings with an unbeaten 72 off 53 balls to guide RCB to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. And come Monday, the two skippers would look to lead from the front and outwit each other in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Delhi seem to have finally got Rishabh Pant back in form as he dusted off his rustiness with a quick-fire 17-ball 38 against KKR. To add to it, there is Marcus Stonis and Shimron Hetmyer waiting in the wings. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada is the go-to man for DC even though he leaked runs against KKR the other day. Also Read - IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Amit Mishra Ruled Out of Season Due to Injuries

RCB, on the other hand, have been served well by the young Devdutt Padikkal at the top. The left-hander, considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, is fourth in the run-scorers’ tally with 174 from four games, including three fifties. And if Aaron Finch too gets going, it would be difficult for any side to stop the marauding Bangalore openers. Kohli’s return to form is a relief for RCB’s batting unit, which also has the likes of the in-form AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Singh among others.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.