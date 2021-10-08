LIVE Score RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum in the tournament against RCB to gain some extra confidence ahead of the play-off stage. Both RCB and DC have already qualified for the play-off and the Pant and Co will finish the table at the top after the group stage while their opposition for Friday is currently placed at the third spot. RCB lost their last match to Sunisers Hydeberabad in a close encounter and if they managed to beat then it will be a huge morale booster for them. RCB might make some changes in their playing XI from the last match.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 55 Latest Updates: Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021; SunRisers Hyderabad Lose Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma in 236 Chase

Live Updates

  • 10:45 PM IST

    RCB need 46 runs from the last four overs!

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat continue to counter-attack the bowlers here to get their team on top. 11 runs came from the Ripal Patel’s over. Maxwell is a very lucky man as Anrich Nortje also failed to grab his easy catch. RCB 119/3 in 16 overs

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Bangalore are crawling back into the game as 12 runs came from the Anrich Nortje’s over. Poor fielding from Delhi players in the past few minutes. RCB need to keep the momentum going to put pressure on Delhi bowlers. RCB 108/3 in 15 overs

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Two catches dropped in a single over as Glenn Maxwell is definitely a lucky guy here. The Big Show needs to take full advantage of the lives and take the game closer. 11 runs came from the Axar Patel over. RCB 96/3 in 14 overs

  • 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: KS Bharat is showing great intent here as he is not backing down from the challenge. Ten runs came from the over. Royal Challengers Bangalore are still in this game and Glenn Maxwell has to put his foot on the accelerator. RCB 85/3 in 13 overs

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Nine runs from the 12th over of the innings as the net run rate pressure is now mounting on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat have to find a boundary in every over from here. RCB 75/4 in 12 overs

  • 10:17 PM IST

    * Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are now out of the play-off race as Kolkata Knight Riders seal the fourth spot!

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Axar Patel gets the big wicket of AB de Villiers as Delhi Capitals are now all over Royal Challengers Bangalore. ABD tried to clear the boundary rope on deep mid-wicket but missed the top connection and get caught by Shreyas Iyer. RCB 55/3 in 9.3 overs

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: A tidy over from Ripal Patel as only six runs came from it. The required run rate is currently over 11 and RCB need to keep a check on it from here if they want to get close in this game. RCB 54/2 in 9 overs

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Another decent over for Royal Challengers Bangalore as eleven runs came from it. AB de Villiers with his trademark charge down the ground smashes Ravichandran Ashwin for a maximum. RCB need more from him tonight. RCB 48/2 in 8 overs