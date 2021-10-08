LIVE Score RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum in the tournament against RCB to gain some extra confidence ahead of the play-off stage. Both RCB and DC have already qualified for the play-off and the Pant and Co will finish the table at the top after the group stage while their opposition for Friday is currently placed at the third spot. RCB lost their last match to Sunisers Hydeberabad in a close encounter and if they managed to beat then it will be a huge morale booster for them. RCB might make some changes in their playing XI from the last match.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 55 Latest Updates: Kieron Pollard Departs; SunRisers Hyderabad Dent Mumbai Indians' Charge; Suryakumar Key in Death Overs

Live Updates

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: 10 runs from Harshal Patel’s penultimate over. Delhi Capitals need some more fireworks from the last over of the innings which will be bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Shimron Hetmyer is the key here for DC. RCB 158/4 in 19 overs

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! Mohammed Siraj finally gets his first wicket of the night and it’s a big one of Shreyas Iyer. A sluggish 18-run knock from the former Delhi Capitals captain. A great comeback from Royal Challengers Bangalore as Delhi are under pressure now. DC 143/4 in 17.4 overs

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Excellent over from Harshal Patel as he changed his pace brilliantly to deceive the batters. Eight runs from the over. Delhi will eye 185 from here and for that to happen, both the batters need to stay till the end. DC 141/3 in 17 overs

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Massive over for Delhi Capitals as Shimron Hetmyer took the charge over Dan Christian. 16 runs came from it. Delhi need a couple of overs like this to put up a formidable total against RCB. DC 128/3 in 15 overs

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: A very tidy over from Yuzvendra Chahal as only four runs came from it. Royal Challengers Bangalore have managed to bounce back in this match. Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer have big responsibilities on their shoulders now to finish big for Delhi. DC 112/3 in 14 overs

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Rishabh Pant departs for just 10. Royal Challengers Bangalore are bouncing back in the game as Delhi lost three wickets in the last three overs. Daniel Christian gets his first of the night as Delhi are in a trouble now. DC 108/3 in 12.4 overs

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets the last laugh against Prithvi Shaw as the Delhi opener tried to play with the spin but missed the top timing and George Garton finally grabbed the catch after fumbling a bit. DC 101/2 in 11.2 overs

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! The slower one does the trick for Harshal Patel as he gets his 30th wicket of the season. Shikhar Dhawan, who was looking in great touch, got deceived by the slower one. A well-balanced knock of 43 finally comes to an end. DC 88/1 in 10.1 overs

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Nothing is going in Bangalore’s favour at the moment as 11 runs came from the Yuzvendra Chahal’s over. Some exquisite batting from Delhi openers. DC 88/0 in 10 overs

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Another good over for Delhi Capitals as Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is looking a bit clueless. Nine runs came from the Harshal Patel’s over. Both openers are batting with an offensive approach. DC 77/0 in 9 overs