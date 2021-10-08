LIVE Score RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum in the tournament against RCB to gain some extra confidence ahead of the play-off stage. Both RCB and DC have already qualified for the play-off and the Pant and Co will finish the table at the top after the group stage while their opposition for Friday is currently placed at the third spot. RCB lost their last match to Sunisers Hydeberabad in a close encounter and if they managed to beat then it will be a huge morale booster for them. RCB might make some changes in their playing XI from the last match.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL Live Match 55 Latest Updates: Kieron Pollard Departs; SunRisers Hyderabad Dent Mumbai Indians' Charge; Suryakumar Key in Death Overs

See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live score today, RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, RCB vs DC live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match, RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Live match score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.