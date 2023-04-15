Top Recommended Stories

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 LIVE Score & Updates: Shaw, Marsh Depart Early; Bangalore On Top

IPL 2023 Live Score, RCB vs DC Match Updates: Delhi Capitals seek first win of the season. Get IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score and Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 15, 2023 5:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Live Updates, RCB vs DC, IPL 2023

Live Updates

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj continues and David Warner hits the Indian for three back-to-back boundaries to the fence. A sigh of relief in the DC camp. DC 25/3 (5)

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Hammered! Manish Pandey hammers Wayne Parnell for a boundary. DC 12/3 (4)

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Another one bites the dust. Yash Dhull is caught plumb in front and umpire raises his finger. DC review. TV umpire confirms its out. BIG BIG trouble for Delhi. Manish Pandey joins David Warner in the middle. DC 4/3 (3)

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Wayne Parnell comes into the attack. Mitch Marsh gets a top edge and is taken by Virat Kohli. What a start by RCB. DC 1/2

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw is Delhi’s impact substitute and is run out in the first over by Anuj Rawat. Massive start from RCB. DC 1/1 (1)

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: At the end of 20 overs, RCB finish at 174/6. Pretty good comeback from Delhi after the way RCB started.

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Shahbaz Ahmed starts the penultimate over with a four off Mustafizur Rahman. A low full toss once again and this time Anuj Rawat gets a boundary. RCB 166/6 (19)

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023:
    Shahbaz Ahmed and Anuj Rawat are currently at the crease they need to gets the boundaries back. Ahmed finishes the 17th over with a four – first in last two overs. RCB 146/6 (17)

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: OUT!!!!!! Glenn Maxwell goes for the biggie, gets a top edge and David Warner takes the catch. Massive massive wicket for DC. Kuldeep Yadav gets a wicket. Dinesh Karthik departs next ball. Kuldeep on a hattrick. Three wickets in three balls for DC. RCB 132/6 (15)

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Axar Patel comes into bowl and gets hammered for a six each from Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel. Oh wait. Abishek Porel thinks he has stumped Harshal. Ultraedge says there is bat involved and Harshal was given caught behind. RCB 132/4 (14)

LIVE Updates | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Score

Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 174 for 6 in their IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with a 34-ball 50, while Mahipal Lomror and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 26 and 24 respectively. For DC, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece.

Published Date: April 15, 2023 5:37 PM IST

Updated Date: April 15, 2023 5:41 PM IST

