  • LIVE UPDATES | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Kohli Perishes After Fifty; Lalit Strikes For Delhi
LIVE UPDATES | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Kohli Perishes After Fifty; Lalit Strikes For Delhi

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 20th Match, IPL 2023 Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 15, 2023 4:19 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Mahipal Lomror

20* (16) 0x4, 1x6

Glenn Maxwell

15 (7) 0x4, 2x6

Anrich Nortje

(1.6-0-18-0)*

Lalit Yadav

(3-0-24-1)
  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje comes into the attack and bowls a beamer to Mahipal Lomror. He quickly apologises.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023:
    OUT!!! The King departs. Virat Kohli smashes a juicy full toss from Lalit Yadav and when everyone thought it is going for a six, the ball lands at the hands of Yash Dhull on the ropes. big big breakthrough for DC. Glenn Maxwell comes into the crease and doesn’t waste any time in sending the bowler out of the park. RCB 89/2

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Fifty for Virat Kohli and the whole stadium erupts. He reaches his 47th IPL fifty with a single off Mustafizur Rahman. Mahipal Lomror finishes the over with a six. RCB 89/1 (10)

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: The run rate has dipped for RCB since Faf du Plessis’ dismissal and the Delhi spinners have done well to keep the batters in check. RCB 70/1 (9)

  • 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Kuldeep Yadav comes into attack and concedes just seven runs. RCB 54/1 (7)

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: The fall of Faf du Plessis has stemmed the run flow for RCB. Tidy first over from Lalit Yadav. RCB 47/1 (6)

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Mitch Marsh comes into attack and Virat Kohli welcomes him with a boundary. This time it’s Faf du Plessis as he smashes over the bowler’s head.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: WHACKED! Faf du Plessis dances down the track and smashes Axar Patel for a huge huge six. RCB 33/0 (4)

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Mustafizur Rahman to bowl the third over. Pace, Spin and Pace. Faf du Plessis gets the edge and it goes above wicketkeeper’s head to the fence. Four more from the RCB skipper towards long off.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Spin is introduced rightaway in the second over. Axar Patel comes into attack. Pretty good over to start. Just five runs from it. RCB 16/0 (2)

After enduring a poor start to the IPL 2023 season, losing all of their four games so far – Delhi Capitals would like to turn things around when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. In their last game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians, Delhi made 172 in 19.4 overs, with Warner and Axar Patel notching up half-centuries. Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman were brilliant in their death overs bowling. RCB with the home advantage would start favourites.

Published Date: April 15, 2023 4:17 PM IST

Updated Date: April 15, 2023 4:19 PM IST

