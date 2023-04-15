Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Hasaranga Return Likely; Capitals Eye First Win

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 20th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 15, 2023 11:53 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 20th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: The double-header Saturday will witness two mouth-watering contests in IPL as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals while Lucknow Super Giants host Punjab Kings at home.

  • 11:17 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Ex-India pacer S Sreesanth has backed under-fire David Warner to do well with the bat and silence his critics. Sreesanth said, “The hunger for runs never dies for David Warner. He’s a typical Aussie, who’s always determined to dominate the cricket pitch. I’ve enjoyed bowling to him as he’s been one of the toughest batters to bowl to.”
  • 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: A good sign for RCB is the way their batting mainstay Virat Kohli is batting in IPL. Kohli’s batting with positive intent this season is a positive for the franchise.

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Interesting to see if there is a change of strategy from the Capitals or not. They are yet to win this season. The Warner-led side would like to turn things around, starting today.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Well, well – Wanindu Hasaranga would be another guy to look out for. He would be playing his first match of the season.

  • 10:23 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh has rejoined the squad after his wedding. He enjoyed a lengthy hit in the nets on match eve and should slot back into the XI.

  • 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Young Prithvi Shaw is yet to fire. He would look to get the Capitals off to a good start against the Royal Challengers. Shaw, like Warner, would be under pressure.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Would you imagine this? Warner has smashed three fifties already in the ongoing season but is yet to hit a six. It is very uncharacteristic of Warner.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: “I think it’s too early to put that kind of a gun on the middle-order, we’ve batted only once in the tournament [against KKR]. So it’s too early to say we’ve to do something different. Hopefully we’ll get our chances soon and do good for the team,” – Mahipal Lomror on RCB being a top-heavy side.

LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023

After enduring a poor start to the IPL 2023 season, losing all of their four games so far – Delhi Capitals would like to turn things around when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. In their last game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians, Delhi made 172 in 19.4 overs, with Warner and Axar Patel notching up half-centuries. Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman were brilliant in their death overs bowling. RCB with the home advantage would start favourites.

