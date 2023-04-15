LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Focus on Kohli; Capitals in Search of First Win

Home

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Focus on Kohli; Capitals in Search of First Win

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 20th Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 20th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023

After enduring a poor start to the IPL 2023 season, losing all of their four games so far – Delhi Capitals would like to turn things around when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. In their last game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians, Delhi made 172 in 19.4 overs, with Warner and Axar Patel notching up half-centuries. Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman were brilliant in their death overs bowling. RCB with the home advantage would start favourites.

