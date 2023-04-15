Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Focus on Kohli; Capitals in Search of First Win
LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Focus on Kohli; Capitals in Search of First Win

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 20th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 15, 2023 10:10 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 20th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Young Prithvi Shaw is yet to fire. He would look to get the Capitals off to a good start against the Royal Challengers. Shaw, like Warner, would be under pressure.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Would you imagine this? Warner has smashed three fifties already in the ongoing season but is yet to hit a six. It is very uncharacteristic of Warner.

  • 9:53 AM IST

  • 9:53 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: “I think it’s too early to put that kind of a gun on the middle-order, we’ve batted only once in the tournament [against KKR]. So it’s too early to say we’ve to do something different. Hopefully we’ll get our chances soon and do good for the team,” – Mahipal Lomror on RCB being a top-heavy side.
  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: “It’s in our hands to turn it around. We’ve got another opportunity in our next match. If we play our best cricket then that should be enough to get us some points. We are trying to help the players rectify their mistakes and also keep the group together as much as possible,” Agarkar was quoted as saying ahead of the game.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Eyes would be on veteran David Warner as well. He has git the runs but not at the desired strike-rate. Warner has surprisingly found it hard to hit the gaps this season.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Given they would be playing at home, RCB would start as overwhelming favourites against the Capitals who are yet to win after four games.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to the third double-header weekend of the IPL. Today there are two cracking matches and we request you to stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

LIVE BUZZ | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023

After enduring a poor start to the IPL 2023 season, losing all of their four games so far – Delhi Capitals would like to turn things around when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. In their last game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians, Delhi made 172 in 19.4 overs, with Warner and Axar Patel notching up half-centuries. Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman were brilliant in their death overs bowling. RCB with the home advantage would start favourites.

Published Date: April 15, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Updated Date: April 15, 2023 10:10 AM IST

