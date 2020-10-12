Live Updates

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: Chakraborty is continuing his good work. He has been consistent throughout the tournament. He has been a revelation. Finch picks a single. RCB: 71/1 in 9 overs

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: King Kohli walks into the middle. Russell starts with a bouncer and that was expected, but it is wide. Kohli will look to get his eye in. Kolkata would look to keep Bangalore under 200, Kohli is away. RCB: 69/1 in 8 overs

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: This is looking dangerous for Kolkata, they need a wicket and break the partnership. Russell continues, Finch and Padikkal looking to shift gears. Russell removes Padikkal. 300 T20 wickets for Russell.

  • 8:04 PM IST

    RCB have got off to a steady start now they would like to make the most of it. This will also give Kohli and De Villiers the licence to attack.

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: Bangalore are off to a steady start and would like to carry on and lay the platform for the superstars to follow. Russell into the attack, this would be a good sign for KKR, to see him fit. He is a pivotal member of the squad. KKR is cleverly getting in the overs and slowing things down. If they can keep RCB under 200 they would fancy chasing it down. RCB: 47/0 in 6 overs

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: This is a flat pitch and a high-scoring affair seems to be on the cards. The bowlers could have a hard time. Cummins continues, Finch picks two. Interesting to see the bowling changes with no Narine. Padikkal picks a single. RCB: 40/0 in 5 overs

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: Krishna starts with a bouncer off the first ball, the umpire calls it one for the over. Now, he will have to pitch it up. This would be difficult for him. Finch pinches a quick single. Padikkal gets a boundary of an overpitched delivery. Four more, on the legs, Padikkal is on fire. RCB: 36/0 in 4 overs

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: Cummins with his second over comes round the wicket, Padikkal makes room and goes inside out over extra cover, what a shot! The youngster has guts. Padikkal gets another boundary, Padikkal stamping his authority in this contest. Cummins goes over the wicket after two boundaries. RCB: 27/0 in 3 overs

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: Krishna sharing the new ball with Cummins, he needs to keep things tight and not give freebies. He has already hit a good line and length. As a batter, Finch is getting his eye in. Finch smokes Krishna for a SIX. RCB: 18/0 in 2 overs

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 Match 28, Sharjah: As expected, Cummins starts proceedings and he seems warmed up already. Finch would hope to get among the runs but getting runs of Cummins will not be easy. Finch picks up a boundary with a flick to the on side. Finch gets a single and gets his feet moving, this is good. RCB is playing in Sharjah for the first time. Padikkal off the mark. RCB: 6/0 in 1 overs

RCB vs KKR, Match 28, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 28 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 28 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here.

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa/Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dale Steyn, Josh Philippe, Umesh Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.