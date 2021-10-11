Live RCB vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021 Eliminator

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 live score and updates from Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. Both teams didn’t make any changes to their playing XI from the last match. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will face a tough test in Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator of IPL 2021. After missing out to finish in the top two of the league table, RCB now have to win against KKR to keep their campaign. RCB have played quality cricket this season but they came out short against KKR in their group stage clash during the UAE leg. KKR, on the other side, have played fearless cricket in the UAE as they managed to pip other teams to seal the fourth spot in the playoffs. Both teams might make some changes in their playing XI from the previous match as RCB are expected to bring back Kyle Jamieson while Andre Russell may return for KKR.Also Read - BLR vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, VIVO IPL 2021 Eliminator Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 11, Monday

