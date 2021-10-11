Live RCB vs KKR Score And Updates IPL 2021 Eliminator

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 live score and updates from Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. Both teams didn’t make any changes to their playing XI from the last match. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will face a tough test in Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator of IPL 2021. After missing out to finish in the top two of the league table, RCB now have to win against KKR to keep their campaign. RCB have played quality cricket this season but they came out short against KKR in their group stage clash during the UAE leg. KKR, on the other side, have played fearless cricket in the UAE as they managed to pip other teams to seal the fourth spot in the playoffs. Both teams might make some changes in their playing XI from the previous match as RCB are expected to bring back Kyle Jamieson while Andre Russell may return for KKR.Also Read - BLR vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, VIVO IPL 2021 Eliminator Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 11, Monday

Live Updates

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: Eight runs came from Glenn Maxwell’s over as Kolkata are marching towards the victory. A very questionable captaincy from Virat Kohli as he is preferring Maxwell over Shahbaz Ahmed. KKR 120/4 in 16 overs

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: OUT! Yuvzendra Chahal removes Nitish Rana! Is this another twist in the game? RCB need something miraculous to win the match from here. Rana played a rash shot at this stage of the game and ABD grabs a clean catch. KKR 110/4 in 14.2 overs

  • 10:32 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: Another good over from Harshal Patel as just three runs came from it but the required run rate is still well below 5 and KKR will not take any stress about it. RCB just need wickets to win this match from here. KKR 110/3 in 14 overs

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: A tidy over from Yuzvendra Chahal as six runs came from it. RCB players are looking a bit dejected as Sunil Narine has demolished their hopes at the moment. Harshal Patel returns to attack. KKR 107/3 in 13 overs

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: There is no doubt that it’s a Sunil Narine night. 22 runs came from the Dan Christian’s over as Narine smashed three sixes in that. Absolute marvellous from Sunil Narine as KKR are all over RCB once again. KKR 101/3 in 12 overs

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: OUT! Short ball from Harshal Patel and Venkatesh Iyer gets a glove on it and KS Bharat grabs an easy catch there. And that’s wicket number 32 for Harshal Patel in IPL 2021, what a season he is having. RCB are back in the game now. KKR 79/3 in 11 overs

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: Shahbaz Amhemd drops a crucial catch of Venkatesh Iyer and the over which was supposed to be termed as successful turned out to be an expensive one. Thirteen runs came from Glenn Maxwell’s over as he was too predictable with his line. KKR 74/2 in 10 overs

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: Excellent over from Yuzvendra Chahal as four runs came from it. These tight overs are very important for RCB as they are going to put doubts in batters’ minds. Both Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer are looking calm and composed at the moment. KKR 61/2 in 9 overs

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets a wicket in his first over as Rahul Tripathi is walking back towards the pavilion. Excellent review from RCB skipper Virat Kohli as he backed his ace spinner’s judgement there. RCB needed a wicket and they get it. KKR 53/2 in 7 overs

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Eliminator Score And Updates: OUT! And it’s none other than Harshal Patel who draws the first blood for RCB and gets the big wicket of Shubman Gill who was looking in great touch. The stylish opener departs for just 29, RCB need a couple of more wickets to stage a comeback. KKR 41/1 in 5.2 overs