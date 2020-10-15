Live Updates

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Bishnoi into the attack. This is a crucial point of the game, Bishnoi in to bowl the last over within the powerplay. Bishnoi is adjusting in line as he sees Finch giving him the charge. Bad ball, Kohli picks up a boundary. RCB: 57/1 in 6 overs

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Arshdeep’s dream season continues as he gets Padikkal early. Punjab would be happy to have got a wicket inside the powerplay. Kohli joins Finch. Kohli is off and away with a boundary with his signature cover-drive. RCB: 49/1 in 5 overs

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Padikkal picks up a single as Shami continues with his second over. Finch has looked to walk down to bowlers and he becoming too predictable with this ploy. Padikkal uses the pace of Shami and picks up the first maximum of the night. RCB: 37/0 in 4 overs

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Arshdeep into the attack, Rahul is changing his bowlers, not allowing the RCB openers to settle. Padikkal flicks it for a boundary, he is away. RCB: 26/0 in 3 overs

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Shami from the other end will start with Maxwell. Finch hit a six off the last ball of Maxwell’s over spoiling what was a good over. Shami cuts Finch into two but it misses everything and goes for a boundary. Gayle in slip. Shami is generating a serious pace. RCB: 17/0 in 2 overs

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: This is interesting, Maxwell to start proceedings with the new ball. This is a clever move knowing that spin has got the better of Finch on four occasions. Will Finch go for it considering the boundaries are short? Finch picks a single straightaway. Maxwell is slowing it up. RCB: 6/0 in 1 over

    While Punjab will hope Gayle changes the fortunes, Kohli and Bangalore will hope to go top of the table with a win. For RCB, the best part has been that their bowlers have fired this year.

    Bangalore wins the toss. Gayle comes in as Punjab makes three changes.

RCB vs KXIP, Match 31, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 31 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah. See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 31 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 31 of IPL 2020 between RCB vs KXIP from Sharjah here. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs KKR in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 32

SQUADS

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

KXIP: KL Rahul (captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.