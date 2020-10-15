Live Updates

    Punjab outplayed Bangalore in all the three disciplines to win the match by eight wickets and end then winless streak on Thursday at Sharjah.


    With the win, Punjab ended their winless streak as defending champions Mumbai Indians still continue to stay at the top of the table. In the second place is Delhi Capitals, while, Bangalore remains at No 3. Kolkata – who take on MI tomorrow are at No 4.
    Gayle has got his eye in and now he is making Bangalore pay. He along with his skipper is taking Punjab home. This wicket has not been the best to bat in, but Rahul has played a blinder. 29th IPL fifty for the Universe Boss

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Sundar continues, Gayle smashes him down the ground for a single. Gayle has struggled. Rahul is inching close to another fifty. 68 off 47 needed, but Punjab would be wary of closing this early and not lose it at the backend like they did against Kolkata. Gayle is tentative. And finally, Gayle spanks it for a six. KXIP: 113/1 in 13 overs

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Gayle has not been at his best. Rahul smashes a six, Siraj under pressure. Punjab look good to go over the line. Six again, a brilliant end to the over. KXIP: 103/1 in 12 overs

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: The asking rate still manageable. Two quiet overs since Gayle has come in. Now will Raul up the ante to make up for the quiet overs? Sundar doing a good job. RCB: 87/1 in 11 overs

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: The moment fans had been waiting for – Universe Boss, Gayle comes in. Kohli is attacking his ex-teammate. Gayle is off-the-mark. KXIP: 82/1 in 9 overs

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Punjab are now playing it sensibly, they are picking up the singles as they have got the asking rate under control. RCB is slowing the game with their in form spinners. Kohli would want a wicket from Chahal. SIXX, magnificent shot. Chahal gets his man, REVENGE, poor shot. KXIP: 78/1 in 8 overs

RCB vs KXIP, Match 31, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 31 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah.

SQUADS

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

KXIP: KL Rahul (captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.