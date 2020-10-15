

















Load More

RCB vs KXIP, Match 31, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 31 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah. See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 31 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 31 of IPL 2020 between RCB vs KXIP from Sharjah here. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'Surface Doesn't Matter', Mahela Jayawardene Won't Change Mumbai Indians' Pace-Heavy Bowling Attack

SQUADS

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa. Also Read - MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 32 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Friday October 16

KXIP: KL Rahul (captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs KKR in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 32