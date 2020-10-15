Live Updates

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Morris scooping it for a boundary to start the final over. Shami cannot believe it. Punjab should feel they have done a good job. Udana smashes it for six, what a shot. SIX from Morris off the knuckleball. RCB: 171/6 in 20 overs

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: RCB lose De Villiers and Kohli in quick succession. They now look to be in a spot of bother. Now, with two overs to go, RCB would want a couple of lusty blows from somewhere. Morris smokes a six over point. RCB: 146/6 in 19 overs

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: A sense of urgency has crept into Dube’s batting. Dube nearly caught, the ball drops just short of Maxwell. Dube is going for it. Dube OUT. RCB: 127/4 in 16 overs

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Bishnoi into his third over. A message must have been sent. Interesting to see Dube’s strategy. Dube hits a massive six. 400th six in the tournament. SIXX, again. RCB: 122/3 in 15 overs

  • 8:33 PM IST

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Kohli will in all probability look to bat deep. Jordan in the attack, he would be relieved that De Villiers is not in. Strange as it may seem. Seven overs to go. 100 UP. Kohli is still not looking to change gears. RCB: 102/3 in 14 overs

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Kohli is still happy to pick singles and wait for the bad balls. Bishnoi has been top class. Three of the over. RCB: 97/3 in 13 overs

  • 8:24 PM IST

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Maxwell has done a reasonable job tonight. Questionable move, not to get De Villiers in. The sixes are not coming. Punjab has done a good job thus far. RCB: 94/3 in 12 overs

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Match 31, Sharjah: Sundar OUT, but surprise, surprise, De Villiers does not come in. Gavaskar is criticising the move. Dube joins Kohli. Ashwin is doing a remarkable job. RCB: 87/3 in 11 overs

RCB vs KXIP, Match 31, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 31 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah. See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 31 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 31 of IPL 2020 between RCB vs KXIP from Sharjah here. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'Surface Doesn't Matter', Mahela Jayawardene Won't Change Mumbai Indians' Pace-Heavy Bowling Attack

SQUADS

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa. Also Read - MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 32 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Friday October 16

KXIP: KL Rahul (captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs KKR in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 32