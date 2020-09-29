

















RCB vs MI, Match 10, Dream11 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 10 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 10 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of the match 10 of IPL 2020 between RCB vs MI from Dubai here. See the latest RCB vs MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 10 RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score and RCB vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Navdeep Saini and AB de Villiers star as Royal Challengers Bangalore edge Mumbai Indians in a thrilling SUPER OVER CONTENT in match 10 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. In yet another roller-coaster contest, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edged out Mumbai Indians (MI) in a Super Over tie-breaker – the second of the 13th IPL — here on Monday. MI’s defeat also meant that Ishan Kishan’s sparkling 99 went in vain. The match went into the Super Over after both teams were levelled at 201 in the allotted 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the tie-breaker, RCB kept their nerve better and came out the winner. The win gave RCB two points which took their tally to four, the same as Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, who have a better net run rate of the three teams tied on points. In the Super Over, MI managed only seven runs off pacer Navdeep Saini’s tight over. Chasing, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers helped their side achieve the target off the final ball as the former flicked Jasprit Bumrah to pull off an incredible win. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020 Match Report: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Mumbai Indians in Super Over, Ishan Kishan-Kieron Pollard Fifties in Vain

Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to address their pace-bowling concerns when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in Dubai on Monday. RCB started on a winning note but then their star-studded collapsed against Kings XI Punjab, resulting in a humbling 97-run defeat. After scores of 14 and 1, Kohli is due for a big one and would be itching to spend more time in the middle. Opener Devdutt Padikkal, who started his IPL career with a classy half-century, did not do much against KXIP and will be aiming for consistency. Also Read - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 11th Match, Dream11 IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest DC vs SRH, TV Timing in India, Full Schedule, Squads

HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2020, RCB (201/3) Beat Mumbai Indians (201/5) in SUPER OVER

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal, as always, will be the key man with pacers, barring Navdeep Saini, leaking runs. Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav have proved expensive so far. The South African great is likely to retain his place in the playing eleven but the same can’t be said about Yadav, who could make way for Mohammad Siraj. Mumbai Indians, who ticked all the boxes in their comfortable win against Kolkata Knight Riders, are unlikely to tinker with their team composition. The biggest positive is that skipper Rohit Sharma is back among the runs and looked in ominous touch against KKR, and so did Suryakumar Yadav. The only change that the team can make is bring in Ishan Kishan in place of the bulky Saurabh Tiwary. Also Read - RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match 10 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7:30 PM IST Monday, September 28

Apart from their batting prowess, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard can jointly perform the role of an additional bowler, but MI coach Mahela Jayawardane has made it clear that they don’t want to take any risks with Hardik, who is playing after a long break following a back injury. Another positive for the defending champions is that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah roared back to form after a rare failure against Chennai Super Kings. James Pattinson and Kiwi Trent Boult played their parts to perfection and they would be keen to continue in the same vein.

RCB vs MI SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.