    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates RCB vs MI LIVE: “I wish I was AB to be honest (chuckles). He was coming after a long break. The way he batted and some of the shots he played was outstanding. Getting stuck into the bowlers and only he can do that best. He keeps things simple and doesn’t watch a lot of cricket. Enjoys his life and comes out here, backs his ability. He’s relaxed and that’s exactly what we want from him,” Virat Kohli collects the Player of the Match award on behalf of AB de Villiers, who’s not here and speaks a few words too.

    De Villiers adjudged ‘Player of the Match’!

    Proud of his boys’ performance – RCB skipper Virat Kohli!

    RCB vs MI Live CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: Virat Kohli | RCB Captain: I don’t have words right now. It was such a roller-coaster game. I think they played really well and patiently in the middle. It went down to the wire, we tried to execute the things we wanted to. We’ve got a close victory and these little things on the field, we really want to focus on it. I thought about who are the best guys to come back for twos and it was me and AB. It was all about stepping onto the field and taking responsibility. Fielding is something we need to work on. If we’d taken our chances, it wouldn’t have been so close. It was a good match-up against Jasprit. Top quality cricket and games like these, people would love to watch. The changes that we made, make Washi bowl in the PP paid off. Gurkeerat didn’t get a chance to bat. The guys showed good character. Outstanding Super Over from him (Saini). He used the yorkers and wide balls to good effect. This should boost us going forward.

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Score and Updates RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma | Mumbai Indians captain: “It was a great game of cricket. We were not in the game at all when we started off with the bat. Great innings by Ishan there and then Pollard was brilliant as usual for us. It is just that we couldn’t start well, I thought we could chase 200 with the batting power we have. We didn’t get the momentum in the first 6-7 overs and also lost three wickets. With Polly being there anything can happen, Ishan was also hitting it well so we had the belief that we would get there. Nothing to take away from RCB they held their nerve more than us. He (Kishan) was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him but he was not feeling fresh. Hardik is somebody we trust to hit long balls, it is not coming off but we are confident he can pull things off for us. I mean 7 runs you need to have luck on your side, we had to get wickets but there was also an unfortunate boundary. We came back really well and a lot of positives to take away from this game.”

    RCB BEAT MUMBAI INDIANS IN A THRILLER IN DUBAI!

    RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: Ball 6: Jasprit Bumrah to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Royal Challengers Bangalore win! Low full toss, Kohli flicks through square leg and the fielder in the deep had no chance. RCB (201/3) beat MI (201/5) in SUPER OVER!

    RCB vs MI LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2020: Brilliant SUPER OVER by Navdeep Saini – he gave away only 7 runs from his six balls. He restricted the likes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya to not allow Mumbai get away with the big score on 6 balls. So the target for RCB will be 8. What a stellar job from the bowler.

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score and Updates RCB vs MI: Can you believe it? Mumbai never looked like coming anywhere near Bangalore’s total but they have done it. They have done it again. The depth in their batting is unbelievable and the power-hitters in their ranks, phew, unimaginable. Mumbai required 90 runs off the last 5 and the pair of Pollard and Kishan nearly did it. Time for the Super Over then! You need to get used to this, folks! This season is throwing one exciting game after another.

    RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2020: FOUR! It is a Super Over! What a match we had! Short ball on middle, Pollard pulls it through square leg for a boundary. IT IS A TIE! Mumbai Indians 201/5 in 20 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (201/3)

RCB vs MI, Match 10, Dream11 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 10 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 10 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of the match 10 of IPL 2020 between RCB vs MI from Dubai here. See the latest RCB vs MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 10 RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score and RCB vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Navdeep Saini and AB de Villiers star as Royal Challengers Bangalore edge Mumbai Indians in a thrilling SUPER OVER CONTENT in match 10 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. In yet another roller-coaster contest, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) edged out Mumbai Indians (MI) in a Super Over tie-breaker – the second of the 13th IPL — here on Monday. MI’s defeat also meant that Ishan Kishan’s sparkling 99 went in vain. The match went into the Super Over after both teams were levelled at 201 in the allotted 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the tie-breaker, RCB kept their nerve better and came out the winner. The win gave RCB two points which took their tally to four, the same as Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, who have a better net run rate of the three teams tied on points. In the Super Over, MI managed only seven runs off pacer Navdeep Saini’s tight over. Chasing, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers helped their side achieve the target off the final ball as the former flicked Jasprit Bumrah to pull off an incredible win. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020 Match Report: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Mumbai Indians in Super Over, Ishan Kishan-Kieron Pollard Fifties in Vain

Royal Challengers Bangalore would be looking to address their pace-bowling concerns when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in Dubai on Monday. RCB started on a winning note but then their star-studded collapsed against Kings XI Punjab, resulting in a humbling 97-run defeat. After scores of 14 and 1, Kohli is due for a big one and would be itching to spend more time in the middle. Opener Devdutt Padikkal, who started his IPL career with a classy half-century, did not do much against KXIP and will be aiming for consistency. Also Read - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 11th Match, Dream11 IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest DC vs SRH, TV Timing in India, Full Schedule, Squads

HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2020, RCB (201/3) Beat Mumbai Indians (201/5) in SUPER OVER

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal, as always, will be the key man with pacers, barring Navdeep Saini, leaking runs. Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav have proved expensive so far. The South African great is likely to retain his place in the playing eleven but the same can’t be said about Yadav, who could make way for Mohammad Siraj. Mumbai Indians, who ticked all the boxes in their comfortable win against Kolkata Knight Riders, are unlikely to tinker with their team composition. The biggest positive is that skipper Rohit Sharma is back among the runs and looked in ominous touch against KKR, and so did Suryakumar Yadav. The only change that the team can make is bring in Ishan Kishan in place of the bulky Saurabh Tiwary. Also Read - RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match 10 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7:30 PM IST Monday, September 28

Apart from their batting prowess, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard can jointly perform the role of an additional bowler, but MI coach Mahela Jayawardane has made it clear that they don’t want to take any risks with Hardik, who is playing after a long break following a back injury. Another positive for the defending champions is that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah roared back to form after a rare failure against Chennai Super Kings. James Pattinson and Kiwi Trent Boult played their parts to perfection and they would be keen to continue in the same vein.

RCB vs MI SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.