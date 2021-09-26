RCB vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 39 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 39 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 live score, IPL Live Match Today, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest RCB vs MI, Mumbai Indians vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RCB vs MI LIVE: TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 39 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to up their captaincy quotient and raise their respective team's performance by a few notches when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL game, in Dubai on Sunday. India's outgoing T20 captain and the one who will replace him, both have endured crushing defeats. It puts them on a slippery slope as the tournament approaches its business end.

RCB are still in the top four with 10 points from nine games while MI after their back-to-back defeats have slumped to the sixth spot with eight points from nine games. The fact that the bulk of India's top-order batters, who are currently under-performing, are from these two sides, sticks out like sore thumb.