RCB vs MI IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 39 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 39 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to up their captaincy quotient and raise their respective team's performance by a few notches when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL game, in Dubai on Sunday. India's outgoing T20 captain and the one who will replace him, both have endured crushing defeats. It puts them on a slippery slope as the tournament approaches its business end.

RCB are still in the top four with 10 points from nine games while MI after their back-to-back defeats have slumped to the sixth spot with eight points from nine games. The fact that the bulk of India's top-order batters, who are currently under-performing, are from these two sides, sticks out like sore thumb.

    RCB vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: DROPPED AND SIX! How costly will this prove? Good start for RCB! Trent Boult bowls an inswinger on middle, RCB captain Virat Kohli flicks it uppishly to deep square leg. Rahul Chahar comes across, gets two hands to it but ends up tipping it over the fence for a maximum. Bangalore 6/0 in 0.3 overs vs Mumbai

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, RCB vs MI LIVE: We are done with the pre-match formalities and we are all set to begin the game! The Mumbai Indians players stride out to the middle, followed by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. In the first game of the day, Chennai Super Kings have beaten Kolkata Knight Riders off the last ball and they move to the top of the IPL 2021 points table again as they have a better net run rate than Delhi Capitals.

    RCB vs MI Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, says that they would have bowled first as it looks like a hard wicket. Adds that they had a team chat today and they have made mistakes in the previous two games. Tells that they need to have belief that they can play expressive cricket and they know what they can do as a side. States that Mumbai are the strongest side the tournament has seen over the last few years. Says that they are a difficult side to beat and they have had some nice encounters in the last few years. Informs that they have 3 changes as Navdeep Saini is replaced by Shabaz Ahmed, Dan Christian comes in for Wanindu Hasaranga and Kyle Jamieson comes back in for Tim David.

    Mumbai Indians Playing XI – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI – Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

    RCB vs MI – Today’s Match Playing 11s – IPL 2021

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, RCB vs MI LIVE: Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper, says that they will bowl first. Adds that score in front will be ideal for them and they will look to chase the score down. Tells that every game they will play is important and they will not look too far ahead. States that they need to tick the correct boxes. Adds that Hardik is very passionate and he is playing tonight, he is coming back from the injury which is a big boost for the side. Informs that Hardik Pandya replaces Saurabh Tiwary.

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RCB vs MI LIVE: TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins Toss, Mumbai Indians elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 39 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

    RCB vs MI Live Score 2021, IPL LIVE MATCH: Mumbai, on the other hand, have had the same issues in the second leg. Their batting has been far too inconsistent and they need to sort out their issues. They have a good record against Bangalore and they would hope that they can play their best game here. Hardik Pandya did not play the first two games and it would be interesting to see if he returns to the XI to bolster their line-up.

    Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, MI Opt to Bowl vs RCB – IPL 2021