Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan open for Mumbai Indians at MCA, steady in the innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Skipper Faf du Plessis has gone for bowling, since it’s there first match at MCA and are not really sure about the pitch. On the other hand Rohit Sharma said that they would have done the same thing, if the toss was in their favour. He reckons the nature of the pitch will get better and better with time. Mumbai Indians have brought in two changes in as Jaydev Unadkat and Ramandeep Singh comes in place of Tymal Mills and Ramandeep Singh. Also Read - KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne at 03:30 PM IST April 10, Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.