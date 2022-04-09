Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Scorecard: CSK Misery Piles On As Sharma-Tripathi Take SRH To 8-wicket Victory

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan open for Mumbai Indians at MCA, steady in the innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Skipper Faf du Plessis has gone for bowling, since it’s there first match at MCA and are not really sure about the pitch. On the other hand Rohit Sharma said that they would have done the same thing, if the toss was in their favour. He reckons the nature of the pitch will get better and better with time. Mumbai Indians have brought in two changes in as Jaydev Unadkat and Ramandeep Singh comes in place of Tymal Mills and Ramandeep Singh. Also Read - KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne at 03:30 PM IST April 10, Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.
Live | IPL 2022, RCB vs MI, Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RCB vs MI| MI vs RCB | Faf du Plessis | Rohit Sharma | Virat Kohli | RCB vs MI Live, MI vs RCB, RCB vs MI Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB vs MI Dream11, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, RCB vs MI live score
Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Faf du Plessis on Cusp of Completing 400 Runs Against Mumbai Indians

Live Updates

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Harshal Patel Strikes! OUT! Gets Rohit Sharma 26(15) with the off-cutter. Rohit was looking to get it past the bowler but found his hands instead, Breakthrough for RCB after the end of powerplay. The captain departs after playing a decent knock- he was looking in good touch. Baby AB, Dewald Brewis is the new man in. MI 49/1 (6.1)

  • 8:00 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Bengal man Akash Deep comes into the attack and delivered a back-of-length delivery to Ishan Kishan, who’s quite good with his back foot. MI batters didn’t get the gap they were looking for early on, until the last ball as skipper Rohit Sharma got it through cover for a boundary. Mumbai openers are very well set now. 7 off it. End of Power Play! MI 49/0 (6)
  • 7:54 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Introduction of spin in the match as du Plessis bring sin Hasaranga, but Kishan welcomes him with a back to back boundaries in the first two balls, didn’t get much turn the Sri Lankan. Rohit Sharma joins him and sweeps a glorious shot off a mis-length googly. Another expensive over- 13 runs off it. MI 42/0 (5)
  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: We have the first maximum of the innings as Rohit Sharma uses his feet to smoke Mohammed Siraj for a maximum. Mumbai showing serious intent in the powerplay as they aim to make a mark in the tournament. Rohit used his wrists quite expertly to get a boundary as well in the over. Siraj has been expensive in the 4th over, also gave away an extra off a wide. 16 runs from the over! MI 29/0 (4)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Slowly Mumbai Indians are coming into the game. Ishan Kishan pulls a shorter delivery for a boundary. Willey concedes 7 runs from his second over. In the final delivery he left Rohit amazed with a outswinger. Willey’s line and length has been good so far. MI 13/0 (3)

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: The pitch is turning out to be a pacers delight so far in the match. Swing and bounce proving to be very helpful early on in the innings. Kishan managed to work it off a freebie, as it was outside the off stump but didn’t get the desired result. Skipper Rohit Sharma relied on his timing and effortlessly put Siraj’s good length ball for a boundary! 5 runs off it. MI 6/0 (2)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: David Willey getting early swing in the match. Mostly away from the batters. A good tidy over for RCB to start off with. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan taking their time out at the start of the innings, didn’t read the pacer well in the opening over. Just 1 run off it. Good stuff. MI 1/0 (1)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to open the batting for Mumbai Indians. On the other hand David Willey to start of for Royal Challengers Bangalore. We are in for a cracker! Let’s Play!

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates as the match is about to start in 7 minutes time. The second match of Super Saturday!

  • 7:07 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.