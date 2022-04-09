Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Anuj Rawat gets to his half-century in 38 deliveries. Jaydev Unadkat removes Faf du Plessis, Mumbai Indians get the breakthrough. Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat Start Run-Chase For RCB. Surykumar Yadav played a brilliant knock under pressure and took Mumbai Indians to 151/6 in 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh knicks it to Dinesh Karthik as Harshal Patel claims his second wicket. Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma depart in quick succession as Mumbai are now in spot of bother. Wanindu Hasaranga sends Dewald Brewis 8(11) back to the pavilion. Harshal Patel removes Rohit Sharma 26(150, RCB get breakthrough. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan open for Mumbai Indians at MCA, steady in the innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.