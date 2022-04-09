Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Also Read - Virat Kohli Appreciates Suryakumar Yadav's Heroics During MI vs RCB; Heartwarming Gesture Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Anuj Rawat gets to his half-century in 38 deliveries. Jaydev Unadkat removes Faf du Plessis, Mumbai Indians get the breakthrough. Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat Start Run-Chase For RCB. Surykumar Yadav played a brilliant knock under pressure and took Mumbai Indians to 151/6 in 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh knicks it to Dinesh Karthik as Harshal Patel claims his second wicket. Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma depart in quick succession as Mumbai are now in spot of bother. Wanindu Hasaranga sends Dewald Brewis 8(11) back to the pavilion. Harshal Patel removes Rohit Sharma 26(150, RCB get breakthrough. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan open for Mumbai Indians at MCA, steady in the innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first.  Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights CSK vs SRH, Score Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.
  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Runs from Kieron Pollard’s over. Anuj Rawat smoked a maximum towards backward square leg. 11 runs off it. RCB are now in the driver’s seat in the game. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 30 runs from 24 balls to win. RCB 122/1 (16)

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Dewald Brewis makes a mess as he lets down Virat Kohli’s catch for a boundary. Clumsy start from the South African youngster. 9 runs from Basil Thampi’s over. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 41 runs from 30 balls to win. RCB 111/1 (15)

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Anuj Rawat gets to his well-worked half-century against a decorated Mumbai Indians side. 50 off just 38 deliveries. Kohli pulls Bumrah’s shorter delivery for a boundary. 10 runs from the over Royal Challengers Bangalore need 50 runs from 36 balls to win. RCB 102/1 (14)

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Unadkat produces a decent over. Just 6 runs off it. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 60 runs from 42 balls to win. RCB 92/1 (13)

  • 10:36 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Virat Kohli starts the over by whacking the slot ball away for a boundary. Anuj Rawat keeps on hitting it hard and picks up the slot ball all the way for a sixer to deep mid-wicket and then cuts a boundary on the last ball of the over. 15 off it. RCB 86/1 (12)

  • 10:32 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Another good over for RCB! Virat and Anuj get one boundaries in each in the over as RCB notch up 10 runs from the 11th over. RCB need 81 to win from 54 balls, RCB 71/1 (11)
  • 10:29 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: 10 overs has been done and dusted as Royal Challengers Bangalore re-build after the dismissal of Faf du Plessis. Anuj Rawat is in great form as the youngster gets better and better with every passing over. Kohli is the new man in and he is expected to play a vital part now in the run-chase. RCB 61/1 (10)
  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: OUT! Jaydev Unadkat strikes! Skipper Faf du Plessis departs. Just the wicket Mumbai Indians wanted. They were itching for a wicket and now the breakthrough has come. RCB 50/1 (8.1)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: 15 off the over and Anuj Rawat is rising up to the occasion. Skipper du Plessis is taking his time out there. Ashwin after producing a brilliant over went for heavy runs in his second over. RCB steady. RCB 45/0 (7)

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: End of powerplay! Bumrah also produces a good over. Just 3 runs off it. RCB is now feeling the heat. du Plessis and Rawat didn’t manage to take advantage of the first 6 overs. RCB 30/0 (6)