Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights CSK vs SRH, Score Report

Surykumar Yadav played a brilliant knock under pressure and took Mumbai Indians to 151/6 in 20 overs. Ramandeep Singh knicks it to Dinesh Karthik as Harshal Patel claims his second wicket. Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma depart in quick succession as Mumbai are now in spot of bother. Wanindu Hasaranga sends Dewald Brewis 8(11) back to the pavilion. Harshal Patel removes Rohit Sharma 26(150, RCB get breakthrough. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan open for Mumbai Indians at MCA, steady in the innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first.  Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH Scorecard: CSK Misery Piles On As Sharma-Tripathi Take SRH To 8-wicket Victory

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.
Live | IPL 2022, RCB vs MI, Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RCB vs MI| MI vs RCB | Faf du Plessis | Rohit Sharma | Virat Kohli | RCB vs MI Live, MI vs RCB, RCB vs MI Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB vs MI Dream11, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, RCB vs MI live score
Also Read - KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne at 03:30 PM IST April 10, Sunday

Live Updates

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat start the run-chase for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Basil Thampi open the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians. Let’s play! We’re in for a cracking chase!

  • 9:34 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Harshal Patel | I’ll definitely take seven off an over at the death, especially against a batter like Surya. The balls were drifting in the air and that is why they came out the way they did. I just have to control my arm speed. If you control your slower balls well, you can drop the arm speed, but the batsmen can spot it, so I keep my arm speed fast. The wicket is getting better and the score doesn’t look too much. We just need to play well in the powerplay and not lose early wickets. There is no dew now because there is a bit of breeze blowing across the ground.
  • 9:25 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: SKY ends the innings with a last ball sixer! It was a very good over from Harshal Patel as he concedes just 7 runs from the over. Mumbai finish at 151/6 after 20 overs of play. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started out really well in the first 6 overs and then they were opened up and lost wickets in regular intervals. Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Harshal Patel tore apart the Paltans batting. SKY came in and under pressure pulled off 68 off 37 deliveries to take MI to a respectable total. MI 151/6 (20)
  • 9:17 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Suryakumar Yadav gets to his 15th IPL fifty! What an asset he is for the Paltans. When half the side were lost, he single handedly took Mumbai Indians to a respectable position. 23 runs from the over as Mumbai Indians look for a 150+ total at this ground. Ends the over with back to back sixes. SKY IS THE LIMIT FOR MI! MI 143/6 (19)
  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: 13 from the over! SKY has turned things around for Mumbai Indians, he is well set in his 40s and he got away from a potential LBW after umpire referral. 2 overs remain, Mumbai are now at 121/6. MI 121/6 (18)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: 17 gone and Mumbai etch out 9 runs from the over. Mumbai Indians are now at 108/6. MI 108/6 (17)

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: 16 overs have gone, Mumbai Indians have steadied the innings courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav. He’s in form and is giving his all out there to take MI to a respective total. Yadav is in the late 20s and would be looking to launch few more in the stands. Jaydev Unadkat is on the other end for MI. MI 99/6 (16)

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: FURTHER PROBLEMS FOR MUMBAI INDIANS! Harsal Patel making his presence felt! Ramandeep knicks it to Dinesh Karthik and Bangalore after a successful review have removed more than half the side. RCB in the driver’s seat and are cruising comfortably. MI 79/6 (13.2)

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: 7 runs from Shahbaz Ahmed’s over. It was leading to a tidy over but Mohammed Siraj at the boundary line makes a mess of the ball and it goes for a boundary. Welcome four runs from Mumbai. Can they pull off something magical from here? Only time can tell. MI 77/5 (13)

  • 8:38 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Mumbai are now at 70/5 after 12. The Paltans are shell shocked by the onslaught of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have lost half their side and another wicket here will rule Mumbai off a competitive total. Suryakumar Yadav has played in pressure situations before and now they need to get something of a good partnership from here on. Ramandeep needs to do something special as well. MI 70/5 (12)