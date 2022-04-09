Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in the 18th match of IPL 2022 on Saturday. Mumbai Indians have lost all their 3 matches so far and find themselves at 9th on the points table. The last match against Kolkata Knight Riders would have particularly hurt them a lot, but they have to regroup quickly and find a way to bounce back. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, made a terrific comeback in the second half of the game against Rajasthan Royals. They have had a good start to the campaign, winning 2 out of the 3 matches. This venue has produced wildly different games. After Rajasthan Royals plundered 210 in their opener, the next two games here have seen scores of 171 and 161. The former was defended by Gujarat Titans while the latter remained competitive until Cummins showed up. Expect teams to still chase and not only because of the dew. There is a tendency for the pitch to hold up in the first 20 overs.Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Faf du Plessis on Cusp of Completing 400 Runs Against Mumbai Indians

Live | IPL 2022, RCB vs MI, Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RCB vs MI| MI vs RCB | Faf du Plessis | Rohit Sharma | Virat Kohli | RCB vs MI Live, MI vs RCB, RCB vs MI Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB vs MI Dream11, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, RCB vs MI live score Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Score: Kane-Abhishek Start Steady For Chase Of 155

Also Read - RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 18 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Maharashtra Cricket at 03:30 PM IST April 9, Saturday

Live Updates

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians Squad | Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan.

  • 6:08 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad | Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam.
  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians lost their previous encounter to Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first, Mumbai slammed 161-4 on the scoreboard with a 52-run knock by Suryakumar Yadav. Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard also scored crucial 38 and 22 respectively. Later, KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer scored unbeaten 50 runs. Later, Pat Cummins slammed a quickfire fifty, hitting 56 off 15 balls to get the winning runs for the team. KKR managed to win the match in just 16 overs by 5 wickets.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs MI Score & Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their opening match but made a great comeback by winning their next two games. Out of 3 games, they have won 2 and lost 1. Mumbai Indians have had a miserable journey in IPL 2022 so far, losing all of their 3 matches. In their previous match, RCB defeated Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets. Batting first, RR posted 169-3 on the scoreboard. Jos Buttler smacked unbeaten 70 runs while Shimron Hetmyer played a crucial knock of 42 runs. David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel picked 1 wicket each. Later, RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat scored 29 and 26 respectively. Later, Shahbaz Ahmed hit 45 while Dinesh Karthik slammed 44 to get the winning runs for the team. Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal picked 2 wickets each for RR.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians!