Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in the 18th match of IPL 2022 on Saturday. Mumbai Indians have lost all their 3 matches so far and find themselves at 9th on the points table. The last match against Kolkata Knight Riders would have particularly hurt them a lot, but they have to regroup quickly and find a way to bounce back. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, made a terrific comeback in the second half of the game against Rajasthan Royals. They have had a good start to the campaign, winning 2 out of the 3 matches. This venue has produced wildly different games. After Rajasthan Royals plundered 210 in their opener, the next two games here have seen scores of 171 and 161. The former was defended by Gujarat Titans while the latter remained competitive until Cummins showed up. Expect teams to still chase and not only because of the dew. There is a tendency for the pitch to hold up in the first 20 overs.Also Read - IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Faf du Plessis on Cusp of Completing 400 Runs Against Mumbai Indians

