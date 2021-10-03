Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates, IPL 2021 Sharjah

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of  IPL 2021, Match 48 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings in Sharjah. Punjab Kings made three changes in their playing XI from the last match. Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis and Deepak Hooda missed out their place. Punjab Kings would like to keep their momentum going as they lock horns with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both RCB and PBKS come into this game on the back of wins over RR and KKR, respectively. RCB sit comfortably in the top four with seven wins from eleven games while PBKS need to win their last two matches to stay in contention for the playoffs.Also Read - KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 49: Captain, Playing 11s - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 3 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 5:02 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: RUN-OUT! AB de Villiers paid the price of trying to stealing a quick single. Excellent throw from Sarfraz Khan as Punjab might have managed to save some runs with De Villiers departure. Now it’s up to Glenn Maxwell to guide RCB to a formidable total. RCB 146/4 in 18.2 overs

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: It might be a good over for Punjab in this situation as Ravi Bishnoi just gave eight runs from it in front of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. RCB 140/3 in 18 overs

  • 4:56 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: AB de Villiers joins the party and smashed Mohammed Shami for a six and a four. Shami doesn’t look happy with himself. Three overs are left in the innings and if these two get going then RCB can achieve anything near 180. RCB 132/3 in 17 overs

  • 4:51 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: Moises Henriques bowled another tight over and gave just six runs from it. He has been phenomenal today for Punjab and picked all three wickets so far. The slowness of the surface has surely assisted him well. RCB 115/3 in 16 overs

  • 4:44 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: Glenn Maxwell is in no mood to stop as he smashed a couple of big sixes in Ravi Bishnoi’s over. The Big Show is haunting Punjab Kings for releasing him. Sixteen runs from Bishnoi’s over. The first maximum of the over was 97-meter while the second was 88-meter so it’s pretty evident that Maxwell is in sublime touch. RCB 109/3 in 15 overs

  • 4:36 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: Glenn Maxwell is looking in the mood to haunt his former team. He smashed two sixes in Harpreet Brar’s over to collect 16 runs from the over. This is Maxwell at his best as he is looking to slog every loose delivery coming his way. RCB 89/3 in 13 overs

  • 4:30 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: OUT! Another over another wicket for Moises Henriques as this time he gets Devdutt Padikkal. The slowness of the surface is hurting Bangalore here as the southpaw tries to cut it hard and KL Rahul grabbed a crisp catch behind the stumps. RCB 73/3 in 11.4 overs

  • 4:23 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: Two in Two for Moises Henriques as Daniel Christian departs for a golden duck. Christian slashes the ball hard on the point region where Sarfaraz Khan grabs a crucial catch. RCB 68/2 in 9.5 overs

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Moises Henriques Castles Virat Kohli on 25. The pressure of dot balls put some pressure on the RCB captain as went for the big shot but missed any connection with the ball here. The surface is looking very tough to bat now. RCB 68/1 in 9.4 overs

  • 4:17 PM IST

    Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates IPL 2021, Match 48: A tight over from Harpreet Brar as seven runs came from it. Kohli smashed a six in the over but too many dot balls will help Punjab Kings here. The pitch has started slowing down and the duo needs to manufacture shots here now. RCB 67/0 in 9 overs