Live RCB vs PBKS Score and Updates, IPL 2021 Sharjah

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021, Match 48 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against Punjab Kings in Sharjah. Punjab Kings made three changes in their playing XI from the last match. Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis and Deepak Hooda missed out their place. Punjab Kings would like to keep their momentum going as they lock horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both RCB and PBKS come into this game on the back of wins over RR and KKR, respectively. RCB sit comfortably in the top four with seven wins from eleven games while PBKS need to win their last two matches to stay in contention for the playoffs.

