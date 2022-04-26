Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium.

Rajasthan on Top, RCB in Disarray. Rajasthan on Top, Dinesh Karthik Departs. Rajasthan on Top, Dinesh Karthik Key For RCB in Run-Chase. Rajat Patidar Perishes, RCB in Spot of Bother. Maxwell-du Plessis Depart Quickly, RCB in Spot of Bother. Virat Kohli Perishes; Faf du Plessis Key in Run-Chase For RCB. Riyan Parag’s Half-Century Propels Rajasthan to 144. RCB on Top, Riyan Parag Key For Rajasthan. Shimron Hetmyer Departs, Riyan Parag Key For Rajasthan. Daryll Mitchell Departs, Riyan Parag Key For Rajasthan. Mitchell-Parag Steady Rajasthan Innings. Sanju Samson Perishes, Mitchell-Parag Key For Rajasthan. Sanju Samson Steadies Rajasthan Innings. Buttler-Ashwin Depart Quickly; Rajasthan in Spot of Bother. Ravichandran Ashwin Departs; Jos Buttler Key For Rajasthan. Devdutt Padikkal Perishes; Jos Buttler Key For Rajasthan. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first at MCA Stadium. Also Read - Harshal Patel Makes Startling Revelations About Fake Promises Made By Some IPL Franchises, Felt Betrayed

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj. Also Read - GT vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 40 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 27, Wednesday

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

