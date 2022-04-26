Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium.

Buttler-Ashwin Depart Quickly; Rajasthan in Spot of Bother. Ravichandran Ashwin Departs; Jos Buttler Key For Rajasthan. Devdutt Padikkal Perishes; Jos Buttler Key For Rajasthan. Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and elected to bowl first at MCA Stadium. Faf du Plessis- 'We will bowl first. There will be a bit in it early on and we'll look to exploit it tonight. You have to go past it (68), it's just about getting to the playoffs, not h9ow you get there. One change for us – Rajat comes in for Anuj with Virat going to the top. We want him to get going right at the top, want to see the real Virat play. This is a new game, new day and well have to play well'. Sanju Samson- 'We would have also bowled here, but we're happy to bat first as well. It's been great, he has set up a great standard, the entire team is learning a lot from him, the way he has played in accordance with the team situation, there's a lot to learn. Just put the best step forward – couple of changes, Daryl Mitchell comes in place of Karun Nair, Kuldeep Sen replaces Obed McCoy'.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj. Also Read - IPL 2022: CSK Fan Girl Reaction On Ambati Rayudu's SIX Goes Viral- Check Photos

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

