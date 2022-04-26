Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium. It is always a close encounter between these two teams. But RCB has emerged victorious against RR on the last 5 occasions. But in its current form, RR has been doing well in every department. Not only they are winning but also have the leaders in the batting and bowling table. The loss against SRH will be bugging RCB for a long time. RR will have an upper hand in this game over RCB. Rajasthan Royals have been in terrific form of late, and England batter Jos Buttler has shown the form he has been in by scoring consecutive centuries in the last two innings. He has already 3 tons in IPL 2022. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have also looked good in patches, but in the last match, they were dismissed after scoring only 68 runs against Hyderabad, which is the lowest score of this season. This was the second shortest total in RCB’s career. RCB’s dismal feat comes exactly five years after it was bowled out for the lowest total (49 all out on April 23, 2017) in IPL history by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Interestingly, the day also marks nine years since Bangalore slammed the highest total in IPL history (263/5 on April 23, 2013) against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, thanks to Chris Gayle’s ballistic unbeaten 175 off 66 balls.Also Read - No One Sells It: Kevin Pietersen Makes Big Statement On What Has Made TATA IPL 2022 Incredible

    LIVE RCB vs RR Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.

    LIVE RCB vs RR Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam.
    LIVE RCB vs RR Cricket Score: On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have had two close encounters in their last two games and Jos Buttler has been a complete masterclass at the top of the order. The bowling seemed to have leaked runs in the last two games but a lot will go down into the pitches as well, which had been a belter in the last two games for the side. They might consider replacing Obed McCoy with either Navdeep Saini or Kuldeep Sen.

    LIVE RCB vs RR Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Rajasthan Royals in their next encounter at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Faf du Plessis side had a completely off game against SRH in their previous game after being all out for just 68 and there wasn’t a lot that they could have done with the total. Anuj Rawat has been inconsistent at the top of the order and they might be tempted to bring in Mahipal Lamror who isn’t a bad option while pushing Virat Kohli up the order.

