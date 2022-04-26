Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium. It is always a close encounter between these two teams. But RCB has emerged victorious against RR on the last 5 occasions. But in its current form, RR has been doing well in every department. Not only they are winning but also have the leaders in the batting and bowling table. The loss against SRH will be bugging RCB for a long time. RR will have an upper hand in this game over RCB. Rajasthan Royals have been in terrific form of late, and England batter Jos Buttler has shown the form he has been in by scoring consecutive centuries in the last two innings. He has already 3 tons in IPL 2022. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have also looked good in patches, but in the last match, they were dismissed after scoring only 68 runs against Hyderabad, which is the lowest score of this season. This was the second shortest total in RCB’s career. RCB’s dismal feat comes exactly five years after it was bowled out for the lowest total (49 all out on April 23, 2017) in IPL history by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Interestingly, the day also marks nine years since Bangalore slammed the highest total in IPL history (263/5 on April 23, 2013) against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, thanks to Chris Gayle’s ballistic unbeaten 175 off 66 balls.Also Read - No One Sells It: Kevin Pietersen Makes Big Statement On What Has Made TATA IPL 2022 Incredible

