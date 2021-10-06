RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 52 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 52 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Captain Kane Williamson, Jason Roy lead SunRisers Hyderabad’s recovery against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 52 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. OUT! George Garton removes Abhishek Sharma (13) as Bangalore spoil Hyderabad’s start. TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore elect to field against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest RCB vs SRH, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Assured of a play-off berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to inch closer to a top-two finish in the league stage when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games. Delhi Capitals are leading the standings ahead of Chennai Super Kings. A win on Wednesday will definitely boost RCB’s confidence ahead of their final group game against DC on Friday. If RCB win both their remaining two games, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two. Check Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 53: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 7 Thursday

Also Read - BLR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 52: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 6 Tuesday
Also Read - Former England Batsman Mark Butcher Identifies the Next Superstar in International Cricket

Live Updates

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, RCB vs SRH LIVE: Tidy over from Yuzvendra Chahal – Roy and Williamson have found it tough to unleash their strokes against the wily Indian spinner. Half an appeal but only from the bowler! Floats it up again, drags his length back as he sees Williamson come down the track. Williamson looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. SunRisers Hyderabad 61/1 in 8 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • 8:14 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today Match, RCB vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! Nicely played! Short and on middle from Harshal Patel, the key here was, Jason Roy picks the length early, he pulls it through mid-wicket and it races away. SunRisers Hyderabad are off to a good start. SRH 57/1 in 6.5 overs vs RCB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 8:09 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Good shot! Slight short and angling on the leg. Roy clears his front foot and drags it down to mid-wicket for a boundary.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Roy, Williamson Solid – SRH 50/1 in 6 overs vs RCB

  • 8:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, RCB vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! Pure timing from Kane Williamson, a big over for SunRisers – 17 from it! This was on a length and on the pads. Williamson nudges it through square leg. The deep mid-wicket fielder runs across and dives but to no avail. Boundary as a result. Hyderabad 43/1 in 5 overs vs Bangalore

  • 8:02 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Well played! A full toss from George Garton, outside off – Jason Roy drives it through covers for a boundary. His bottom hand comes off as he plays it but finds the gap perfectly. SunRisers Hyderabad 30/1 in 4.1 over vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • 8:01 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Today: FOUR! Punished by Kane Williamson! Short ball from Mohammed Siraj, on leg. SRH skipper Williamson pulls it hard to the mid-wicket fence. Runs have started to flow for Hyderabad now. SRH 23/1 in 3 overs vs RCB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 7:57 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, RCB vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! Top shot! That is a glorious drive. Full length, outside off. Kane Williamson drives it along the carpet to the cover fence. High-quality batting from SRH captain Kane Williamson! SunRisers 19/1 in 2.5 overs vs Royal Challengers

  • 7:52 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- ‘Friends On and Off The Field’ – Kohli vs Kane

  • 7:52 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today Match, RCB vs SRH LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! George Garton removes Abhishek Sharma for 13. Abhishek plays a shot too many! He falls now and the dropped catch does not cost much! Length ball from Garton, on leg. Sharma looks to whip but gets the leading edge. The ball goes in the air to mid-on and Maxwell takes it with ease. SRH 14/1 in 2 overs vs RCB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium