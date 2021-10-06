RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 52 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 52 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the big wicket of RCB captain Virat Kohli (5) as SunRisers Hyderabad dent Royal Challengers Bangalore’s start in 142 chase in match 52 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi.  Earlier, ‘Purple Cap’ holder -Harshal Patel becomes the highest wicket-taker of the IPL 2021 as he picked up 3/33; RCB restricts SRH for 141/7 in 20 overs. Jason Roy (44) and SRH skipper Kane Williamson (31) top-scored at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore elect to field against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest RCB vs SRH, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games. Delhi Capitals are leading the standings ahead of Chennai Super Kings. If RCB win both their remaining two games, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two. Check Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 53: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 7 Thursday

Live Updates

  • 9:52 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, RCB vs SRH LIVE: NOT OUT! A length ball, down the leg side. Padikkal looks to flick but seems to miss it. Hyderabad appeal for caught behind but not given. They go for the review. UltraEdge shows no bat and Hyderabad lose their review. RCB 13/1 in 2 overs vs SRH (141/7)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Match, RCB vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! First boundary for Devdutt Padikkal! A short ball from Jason Holder, way outside off. Padikkal slaps it over covers and the ball races away to the fence. Bangalore 12/1 in 1.3 overs vs Hyderabad (141/7)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE- Bhuvi Had ‘The Last Laugh’, Kohli Departs

  • 9:48 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today Match, RCB vs SRH LIVE: OUT! LBW! Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes RCB captain Virat Kohli for 5. Bhuvi gets his man and this is a huge wicket for SunRisers. Kumar steams in and hurls a length ball, around off, it lands and jags back in sharply. Kohli hangs back and looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. Kohli asks Padikkal about the height but then continues his walk back. Early wicket, just the start Hyderabad wanted. Royal Challengers Bangalore 6/1 in 1 over vs SunRisers Hyderabad (141/7)

  • 9:40 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! What a start for Bangalore and skipper Virat Kohli! Bhuvneshwar bowls a length delivery and gets smashed on the up by Kohli. RCB captain pierced the gap beautifully to get it into the gap. RCB 4/0 in 0.1 overs vs SRH (141/7)

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, RCB vs SRH LIVE: Welcome back for the RCB’s chase. Kane Williamson is smiling near the boundary rope. A small ‘pep talk’ before SunRisers Hyderabad’s players stride out to the middle. Captain Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are the openers for Bangalore. Kohli will take the strike. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the attack for SRH! Don’t leave your seat folks!

  • 9:29 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Match Updates: Dan Christian is up for a chat, he says that he is still enjoying the game. Says that they got a really good start but they did well to restrict them to 141. Talking about his catch, he says that it just stuck in his hand and he is happy with the wicket. Adds that they should chase it down and hopes they get a good start. Adds that it is good out there and there are no signs of dew. 142 is the target for Bangalore and they would fancy their chances to chase it down. Can Rashid Khan and Co. defend this? Looks tough but we have seen interesting things happen in this competition. Stay tuned as the chase is coming our way.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Harshal Patel Stars, RCB Restrict SRH 141/7

  • 9:26 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH 2021 Scorecard Live, IPL Live Match: Hyderabad did not have the best of starts as they lost Sharma early. But Williamson and Roy batted well after that and took them to a good platform. It looked like they would end up scoring a big total, but after the wicket of Williamson, there was a collapse of the middle order and they found themselves at 107-5 in the 16th over. Holder and Khan tried their best to finish things on a high but were not able to and they ended up scoring 141.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! TAKEN! A wicket to end the innings and Harshal Patel yet again takes three. Another slower one. On off, Holder looks to go downtown but ends up hitting it high up in the air towards long-on. It is taken by Dan Christian there. SUNRIESRS HYDERABAD END WITH 141! A really good show with the ball by Bangalore. At one point, Hyderabad would have fancied their chances to put on a big score but that hasn’t happened thanks to some brilliant bowling by Bangalore. SunRisers Hyderabad 141/7 in 20 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore | Jason Roy 44, Kane Williamson 31; Harshal Patel 3/33, Daniel Christian 2/14