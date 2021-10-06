RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 52 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 52 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the big wicket of RCB captain Virat Kohli (5) as SunRisers Hyderabad dent Royal Challengers Bangalore's start in 142 chase in match 52 of IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, 'Purple Cap' holder -Harshal Patel becomes the highest wicket-taker of the IPL 2021 as he picked up 3/33; RCB restricts SRH for 141/7 in 20 overs. Jason Roy (44) and SRH skipper Kane Williamson (31) top-scored at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore elect to field against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest RCB vs SRH, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games. Delhi Capitals are leading the standings ahead of Chennai Super Kings. If RCB win both their remaining two games, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two.