RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 52 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 52 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (141/7) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (137/6) by 4 runs in match 52 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. OUT! Glenn Maxwell departs for 40 off 25 balls, courtesy of a direct hit from SRH captain Kane Williamson. Umran Malik bowls fastest ball of IPL 2021 – 153 kph. Before that, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the big wicket of RCB captain Virat Kohli (5) as Hyderabad dent Bangalore’s start. Earlier, ‘Purple Cap’ holder -Harshal Patel becomes the highest wicket-taker of the IPL 2021 as he picked up 3/33; RCB restricts SRH for 141/7 in 20 overs. Jason Roy (44) and Kane Williamson (31) top-scored at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore elect to field against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games. If RCB win both their remaining two games, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two. Check Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Umran Malik Bowls Fastest Ball of The Tournament, Clocks 153 Kmph

Also Read - CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 53: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 7 Thursday
Also Read - BLR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 52: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 6 Tuesday

Live Updates

  • 11:27 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH 2021 Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: STOP THE PRESS! SunRisers Hyderabad have finally managed to win a game! And what a victory it is! 141 is what they have defended against a world-class batting line-up of Bangalore! Take a bow, Hyderabad, it has been a tremendous effort from them. Also, Bangalore’s hope of finishing in the top 2 is almost over. They will be disappointed with this loss but Hyderabad were the better side.

  • 11:27 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB vs SRH LIVE: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD WIN THE MATCH! This is brilliant bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He missed that yorker on the fourth ball but he has delivered for his team! Full toss again, outside off. AB de Villiers hits it towards deep cover and they take one. Hyderabad win by 4 runs! SunRisers Hyderabad (141/7) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (137/6) by 4 runs | Padikkal 41, Maxwell; Bhuvneshwar 1/25, Umran Malik 1/21

  • 11:25 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today, RCB vs SRH LIVE: SIX! SMACKED! That is smacked by AB de Villiers! Bhuvneshwar Kumar serves a length ball, right in the slot. de Villiers clears the front leg and smacks it over the bowler for a maximum! 6 from 2 now! Bangalore 136/6 in 19.3 overs vs Hyderabad (141/7)

  • 11:19 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Jason Holder removes Shahbaz Ahmed for 14. Holder gets a very important wicket and things are getting very close here! Short ball, on-off. Ahmed goes for the pull but miscues. Kane Williamson takes an easy catch at short mid-wicket. RCB 128/6 in 18.5 overs vs SRH (141/7)

  • 11:18 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Past the fielder! 11 runs from Umran Malik’s final over. Well bowled but hard luck young man! Full toss, outside off from Malik. Shahbaz Ahmed carves it away. The man at point throws himself to his left but does not get to the ball. The ball runs to the fence. Bangalore 124/5 in 18 overs, need 18 more to win

  • 11:17 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Match, RCB vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! Tonked by Shahbaz Ahmed! He gets a shorter ball from Umran Malik, outside off. He rocks back and pulls it nicely to the mid-wicket fence. That would put Malik under pressure. RCB 117/5 in 17.1 overs vs SRH (141/7)

  • 11:13 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE- Rashid Snares ‘Well-Set’ Padikkal

  • 11:12 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, RCB vs SRH LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Rashid Khan strikes and Devdutt Padikkal (41) has to walk back to the hut! This is a crucial moment in the game here. A shorter ball from Rashid, on the leg. Pulled away nicely by Padikkal. But the ball does not have the distance on it. It goes to deep mid-wicket. Abdul Samad runs to his left and takes the catch. 33 needed in 19 balls now.

  • 11:10 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: Chance! A direct hit would have had AB de Villiers! Tidy over from Siddarth Kaul – 6 from it. On the pads from Kaul, Devdutt Padikkal looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. It goes off the leading edge to point. They go for one. The fielder has shy at the keeper’s end but misses. RCB 104/4 in 16 overs, need 38 runs to win vs SRH (141/7)

  • 11:05 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, RCB vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! Brilliant shot! Out comes the reverse sweep, it is full and on middle, Padikkal nails it through point for a boundary. Bangalore 98/4 in 14.5 overs vs Hyderabad (141/7)