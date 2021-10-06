RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 52 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 52 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (141/7) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (137/6) by 4 runs in match 52 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. OUT! Glenn Maxwell departs for 40 off 25 balls, courtesy of a direct hit from SRH captain Kane Williamson. Umran Malik bowls fastest ball of IPL 2021 – 153 kph. Before that, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the big wicket of RCB captain Virat Kohli (5) as Hyderabad dent Bangalore’s start. Earlier, ‘Purple Cap’ holder -Harshal Patel becomes the highest wicket-taker of the IPL 2021 as he picked up 3/33; RCB restricts SRH for 141/7 in 20 overs. Jason Roy (44) and Kane Williamson (31) top-scored at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. TOSS – Virat Kohli wins Toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore elect to field against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games. If RCB win both their remaining two games, they will move to 20 points and have a chance of finishing in the top two. Check Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Umran Malik Bowls Fastest Ball of The Tournament, Clocks 153 Kmph