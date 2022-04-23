Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first. Kane Williamson reckons that the because of the humid, perhaps some dew coming will come in. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout. He says that they have to play smart and make the required adjustments. SRH go with the same team. du Plessis says it's their first game at Brabourne and reckons the surface is pretty decent. He added that they have to assess and play accordingly. Bangalore has also gone with the same team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Live Updates

  • 7:13 PM IST
    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
  • 7:13 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    NEWS FROM THE TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the Toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match from Brabourne Stadium, the TOSS is just a little over 5 minutes away.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    Wanindu Hasaranga | As a team, we are at the top half of the table, we're happy with it. The top-order has struggled a bit, but today might be the day when they get back to form. I'm enjoying my role here, Chahal was the main spinner for the franchise before, so it was a big challenge coming in as his replacement. I love challenges and it's good for me. Last year, we both played together in two games and two leg-spinners can co-exist.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    PITCH REPORT | It is a very high-scoring ground, the surface looks magnificent. Five times the team batting second has won, four times the team batting first has won. It's got a nice covering of grass on it, great sound to it, good pace, good bounce. The grass coverage just gives a little bit of pace and bounce as well. Bowlers getting a little bit shorter here at the Brabourne Stadium and getting the batsmen to hit square of the wicket – using those big pockets. It is a really good surface. If choosing to bat first, put 180+ on the board at least.

  • 6:06 PM IST
  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad produced an excellent chase in their previous game and their bowling attack looks the most destructive at the moment with all the fast bowlers coming good. The return of Washington Sundar will add to the depth of the bowling attack and the inexperienced middle-order hasn’t been tested yet due to some good bowling performances.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next encounter at the Brabourne Stadium in Match 36 of IPL 2022. Both teams are coming off a win in their previous games and RCB especially has been brilliant in recovering from tough situations. However, they would like a lot more contribution from the likes of Virat Kohli who has struggled in this season so far.