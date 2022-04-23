LIVE | IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Score and Match Updates

Glenn Maxwell Departs; RCB in Spot of Bother. Marco Jansen on fire as he derails RCB top orders. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first. Kane Williamson reckons that the because of the humid, perhaps some dew coming will come in. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout. He says that they have to play smart and make the required adjustments. SRH go with the same team. du Plessis says it’s their first game at Brabourne and reckons the surface is pretty decent. He added that they have to assess and play accordingly. Bangalore side has also gone with the same team. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Highlights KKR vs DC, Score Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Also Read - LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 37 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Lucknow Super Giants vs MUmbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 24, Sunday

Live Updates

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: The in-form Umran Malik starts off with a shorter delivery. Like always good pace to start off with. Gets a swing and away from the batter in the next delivery. Prabhudessai gets in the gap and chalks out three runs in the fourth ball. Malik coming round the wicket gets a dot in the fifth delivery. Umran bowls in a wicked bouncer this time, wheezed past the batsman like a tracer bullet. He does the same in the next ball and now it has been called a no-ball, Free-Hit for RCB! Only one for the over. Shahbaz goes over the top and ends the over with a boundary FOUR! RCB 45/4 (8)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: Suchith starts off with a wide and then comes back with back to back dots. Prabhudessai rotates the strike in the next delivery. Suchith gets another dot in the over. Prabhudessai steals three tuns from the last ball of the over. 6 off it. RCB 37/4 (7)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: End of powerplay! RCB are now at 31/4. Frequent setbacks have put Bangalore in spot of bother. Sayush Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed are fresh batsmen in and they need to pull something special from here on. RCB 31/4 (6)

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: OUT! RCB’s misery continues! Glen Maxwell departs! Kane Williamson claims the catch! T Natarajan strikes in the second ball of the over. RCB 20/4 (4.2)

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: 4 overs have been done and dusted, RCB are now at 20/4. Maxwell looking to turn things around for Bangalore in the powerplay. They need a partnership from here on. RCB 20/3 (4)

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: We’re back for the second match of Saturday, Marco Jansen have run all-over the Royal Challengers Bangalore top-order as Sunrisers Hyderabad have the upper-hand early on in the innings. Jansen picked up 3 quick wickets. Glenn Maxwell and Prabhudessai are the new man in for RCB. RCB 15/3 (3.2)

  • 7:29 PM IST

