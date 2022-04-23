LIVE | IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Score and Match Updates

Glenn Maxwell Departs; RCB in Spot of Bother. Marco Jansen on fire as he derails RCB top orders. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first. Kane Williamson reckons that the because of the humid, perhaps some dew coming will come in. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout. He says that they have to play smart and make the required adjustments. SRH go with the same team. du Plessis says it’s their first game at Brabourne and reckons the surface is pretty decent. He added that they have to assess and play accordingly. Bangalore side has also gone with the same team. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Highlights KKR vs DC, Score Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Also Read - LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 37 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Lucknow Super Giants vs MUmbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 24, Sunday

IPL Points table – Click Here Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Match 36

Live | IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH, Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RCB vs SRH | SRH vs RCB | Faf du Plessis | Kane Williamson | Umran Malik | Virat Kohli | RCB vs SRH Live, SRH vs RCB, RCB vs SRH Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB vs SRH Dream11, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, RCB vs SRH live score