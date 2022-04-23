Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face a blazing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. RCB have raked in five wins from seven matches (NRR of +0.251). Meanwhile, SRH have won four games in succession having lost to RR and LSG at the start (NRR of -0.077). RCB couldn’t have asked for a better run in the tournament so far. Bowlers have targeted the right lengths which have clearly showcased in the results. Batting-wise, the team is still reliant on their middle order comprising an in-form Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Glenn Maxwell. It’s high time they resolve the top-order issue that has cost them crucial starts in the powerplay overs. SRH have had a reversal in their fortunes over the last few games. Rahul Tripathi has been the stand-out batter for the Sunrisers. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram’s finishing abilities need all the adulation. Bowling-wise, the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan would have to dole out a ripper of a show at Brabourne.Also Read - IPL 2022: Here's Why A Seeming No-Ball That Got Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant Worked Up Not Referred To Third Umpire- EXPLAINED

