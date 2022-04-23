Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face a blazing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. RCB have raked in five wins from seven matches (NRR of +0.251). Meanwhile, SRH have won four games in succession having lost to RR and LSG at the start (NRR of -0.077). RCB couldn’t have asked for a better run in the tournament so far. Bowlers have targeted the right lengths which have clearly showcased in the results. Batting-wise, the team is still reliant on their middle order comprising an in-form Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Glenn Maxwell. It’s high time they resolve the top-order issue that has cost them crucial starts in the powerplay overs. SRH have had a reversal in their fortunes over the last few games. Rahul Tripathi has been the stand-out batter for the Sunrisers. Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram’s finishing abilities need all the adulation. Bowling-wise, the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan would have to dole out a ripper of a show at Brabourne.Also Read - IPL 2022: Here's Why A Seeming No-Ball That Got Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant Worked Up Not Referred To Third Umpire- EXPLAINED

Live | IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH, Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | RCB vs SRH | SRH vs RCB | Faf du Plessis | Kane Williamson | Umran Malik | Virat Kohli | RCB vs SRH Live, SRH vs RCB, RCB vs SRH Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB vs SRH Dream11, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, RCB vs SRH live score Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans: KKR Lose Shreyas Iyer In Chase, GT On Top

Also Read - IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan Picks Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson as His Dream Hattrick

Live Updates

  • 6:06 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey.
  • 6:05 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam.
  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad produced an excellent chase in their previous game and their bowling attack looks the most destructive at the moment with all the fast bowlers coming good. The return of Washington Sundar will add to the depth of the bowling attack and the inexperienced middle-order hasn’t been tested yet due to some good bowling performances.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next encounter at the Brabourne Stadium in Match 36 of IPL 2022. Both teams are coming off a win in their previous games and RCB especially has been brilliant in recovering from tough situations. However, they would like a lot more contribution from the likes of Virat Kohli who has struggled in this season so far.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad!