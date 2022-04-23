LIVE | IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Score and Match Updates

Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma Start Innings For SRH. Sunrisers Hyderabad Steamrolls Bangalore; RCB Bundled Out For 68. Harshal Patel castled by T Natarajan, RCB Lose 8 Wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad on Top; RCB in Trouble. Dinesh Karthik Departs; RCB in Trouble. Prabhudessai Perishes; RCB in Spot of Bother. Glenn Maxwell Departs; RCB in Spot of Bother. Marco Jansen on fire as he derails RCB top orders. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to field first. Kane Williamson reckons that the because of the humid, perhaps some dew coming will come in. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout. He says that they have to play smart and make the required adjustments. SRH go with the same team. du Plessis says it's their first game at Brabourne and reckons the surface is pretty decent. He added that they have to assess and play accordingly. Bangalore side has also gone with the same team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Live Updates

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: 5 overs gone SRH are now at 42/0. SRH 42/0 (5)

  • 9:39 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: Josh Hazlewood starts off with a dot. Williamson chalks out a single in the next delivery. Abhishek Sharma pulls in for a boundary in the next ball FOUR! Hazlewood comes back and bowls in a dot in the fourth delivery. Sharma lashes it for a boundary as Hazlewood gives width FOUR! 10 off the over. SRH 33/0 (4)
  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: 8 runs from Josh Hazlewood’s over. Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson get off the mark for Hyderabad. SRH 10/0 (2)

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: 1st over done and dusted, Hyderabad are now at 2/0. SRH 2/0 (1)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mohammed Siraj has the new ball for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Let’s Play!

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score:

    Lowest totals in IPL

    49 RCB vs KKR Kolkata 2017
    58 RR vs RCB Cape Town 2009
    66 DC vs MI Delhi 2017
    67 DC vs PBKS Mohali 2017
    67 KKR vs MI Mumbai WS 2008
    68 RCB vs SRH Mumbai BS 2022
  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: Dale Steyn: They’ve bowled fantastically well. Winning the toss has certainly helped us. Inside the first six overs, all these pitches have offered something. After that, they become very good batting tracks. But you got to hit your lines and lengths, we’ve got a bunch of real professionals when it comes to our bowling and they practice as such when it comes to the nets and training and they execute well in the games. For Umran, the more he plays the more he’s going to develop his own game. I can guarantee you that watching him in the games like this, he bowls beautifully. He bowls the same in the nets but he just seems to be coming into his own. He’s so young and eager to learn. He wants to bowl the inswinger, he wants to bowls the away-swinger, he wants to bowl a thousand deliveries. For him you got to teach repetition. Just keep doing the same thing over and over again and hopefully the batters make a mistake.

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: ALL-OUT! RCB Bundled out for 68! Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks up a wicket. Nightmare for RCB! RCB 68/ALL-OUT (16.1)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: OUT! T Natajaran strikes!! Wanindu Hasaranga departs ! 9 Wickets Down! RCB 65/9 (15.2)

  • 8:48 PM IST
    LIVE RCB vs SRH Cricket Score: After 14 overs RCB are now at 58/8. RCB 58/8.