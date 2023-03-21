LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Schutt-Richa Key in Final Flourish For RCB

Top Recommended Stories

Live RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Score: Schutt-Richa Key in Final Flourish For RCB. Stay tuned to this space for the latest live score updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League 2023 match. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: March 21, 2023 4:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Royal Challengers Bangalore women’s cricket team will lock horns against Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League 2023 on Tuesday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai has lost to Delhi Capitals by nine wickets on Monday and lost the top position. Currently second in the points table, MI already have a playoff spot confirmed but the Harmanpreet-led side will be eyeing the top spot, RCB are fourth in the table and are already out of playoff contention.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Live Updates

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: 17 overs gone, Bangalore are now at 100/6. Megan Schutt and Richa Ghosh need to use the last three overs to take their side to a fighting total. RCB 100/6 (17)

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: 12 overs gone, RCB are now at 62/3. Heather Knight was the last woman to depart. Ellyse Perry is trying her level best to rebuild. Kanika Ahuja has joined her in the middle. The run-rate is under 5 and the Bangalore team need to come up with something special. RCB 62/3 (12)

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Ishaque comes to bowl the tenth over and the bowler is looking for the wicket. Ten overs are already done And this over was in favor of the batting side as they scored 12 runs.

    RCBW 56/2 (10)

  • 4:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Three runs from the over and Mumbai Indians again started dominating the side. Three runs from the over.

    RCBW 44/2 (9)

  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry are looking for a partnership, it was a good over for Mumbai Indians as the batting side was seen defensing in the game.

    RCBW 41/2 (8)

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Ishaque comes to bowl the eighth over. RCB is playing defensively.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Seven overs are already done and RCB has lost both the openers now the side will look to save wickets to stay in the game.

    RCBW 37/2 (7)

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: WICKET!!! Smriti Mandhana Departs after making 24 runs. RCB needs to save wickets to stay in the game.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Seems like Royal Challengers Bangalore has made a comeback after losing the first wicket in quick succession. Smriti Mandhana has already crossed the 20 runs mark. Again a good over for RCB.
    RCBW 32/1 (6)

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: And Mandhana goes aerial in this over. Again a good over for Royal Challengers Bangalore as the side scored 11 runs.

    RCBW 27/1 (5)

