LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Harmanpreet Departs; Kerr Joins Vastrakar
Live RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Score: Matthews-Bhatia Lead Charge For MI. Stay tuned to this space for the latest live score updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League 2023 match. Check LIVE streaming details.
Live RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Score
Royal Challengers Bangalore women’s cricket team will lock horns against Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League 2023 on Tuesday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Also Read:
- RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023 Fantasy Hints: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Match 19, DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM IST March 21, Tuesday
- Highlights, GUJ-W Vs UPW-W, WPL 2023: Harris Powers UP Warriorz To 3-Wicket Win; Secure Playoffs Spot
- Gujarat Giants Gave Bewildering Reasoning For My Omission: Deandra Dottin
Mumbai has lost to Delhi Capitals by nine wickets on Monday and lost the top position. Currently second in the points table, MI already have a playoff spot confirmed but the Harmanpreet-led side will be eyeing the top spot, RCB are fourth in the table and are already out of playoff contention.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.