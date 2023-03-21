Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Harmanpreet Departs; Kerr Joins Vastrakar

live

LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Harmanpreet Departs; Kerr Joins Vastrakar

Live RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Score: Matthews-Bhatia Lead Charge For MI. Stay tuned to this space for the latest live score updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League 2023 match. Check LIVE streaming details.

Live RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Score

Live RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Score

Royal Challengers Bangalore women’s cricket team will lock horns against Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League 2023 on Tuesday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai has lost to Delhi Capitals by nine wickets on Monday and lost the top position. Currently second in the points table, MI already have a playoff spot confirmed but the Harmanpreet-led side will be eyeing the top spot, RCB are fourth in the table and are already out of playoff contention.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.