LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Harmanpreet Departs; Kerr Joins Vastrakar

Live RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Score: Matthews-Bhatia Lead Charge For MI. Stay tuned to this space for the latest live score updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians' Women's Premier League 2023 match. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 21, 2023 6:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Royal Challengers Bangalore women’s cricket team will lock horns against Harmanpreet-led Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League 2023 on Tuesday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai has lost to Delhi Capitals by nine wickets on Monday and lost the top position. Currently second in the points table, MI already have a playoff spot confirmed but the Harmanpreet-led side will be eyeing the top spot, RCB are fourth in the table and are already out of playoff contention.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Live Updates

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Mumbai is on the verge of winning the game Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar is taking time to finish the game. Mumbai Indians just need 18 runs in 36 balls.

    MIW 108/4 (14)

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Batters are playing it easy as they know the target is not that big and it can be easily chased if they are able to save their wicket.
    MIW 99/4 (13)

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Boundary for Mumbai Indians. Again it was a good over for batters as they scored 10 runs.
    MIW 95/4 (12)

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Now nine overs are left and Mumbai Indians just need 41 runs in 54 balls. RCB is looking for other quick wickets.

    MIW 85/4 (11)

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indian needs 48 runs in 61 balls. To win this game from here Mumbai needs to save wickets.

    MIW 79/4 (10)

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Kerr joins Vastarakar. Seems like Royal Challengers has made a comeback in the game.

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Wicket, Wicket, Wicket!! Harmanpreet Kaur departs after making two runs. Ellyse Perry picked up her first wicket.

    MIW 73/4 (9.1)

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Mumbai Indian is still on top in the game. RCB needs to pick up more wickets to win the game. Nine overs are already done and Mumbai has managed to keep the run-rate alive.

    MIW 73/3 (9)

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Wicket!! Sciver departs RCB gets another breakthrough.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Bangalore vs Mumbai, WPL 2023 Score: Hayley Matthews departs after making 24 runs and now Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for another wicket to put pressure on the batting side.

    MIW 64/2 (8)

Published Date: March 21, 2023 6:22 PM IST

Updated Date: March 21, 2023 6:24 PM IST

