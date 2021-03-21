RSWS Final Live Score | India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

After a good run in the tournament – it has boiled down to this – India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends. The two Asian giants will lock horns in the summit clash at Raipur on Sunday for the coveted title. While India starts overwhelming favourites at home, given their good run of form – Sri Lanka is no pushovers and hence it promises to be a mouthwatering clash between the legends of the game.

For India, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh have been in good form and would be the key tonight, while Tilakaratne Dilshan and Rangana Herath along with Sanath Jayasuriya would be the ones to watch out for from Sri Lanka.

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

IN-L vs SL-L Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, S Badrinath.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura and Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

Live Updates

  • 6:51 PM IST

    SL BLUEPRINT | In all probability, Dilshan would start proceedings. He has also been the highest wicket-taker in the tournament and has done a fantastic job with the new ball. Also, considering Sachin and Sehwag like pace early on in their knock, Lankans could opt for spin at the outset.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    Sachin: “This looks a good surface. So one would be tempted to bat. We need to start from scratch. You need to get the process right and the result will follow. We are going to go out and give our best, we have the support too. We got one change – Kaif is struggling with his hamstring, so Badrinath is back in the team.”

  • 6:41 PM IST

  • 6:39 PM IST
    TEAMS

    India Legends (Playing XI): Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar(c), Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha(w), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel

    Sri Lanka Legends (Playing XI): Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath
  • 6:38 PM IST

    SACHIN-SEHWAG LOADING | So, the Lankans have opted to bowl surprisingly. What that means is Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar would walk out to take strike in another final. The tourists would look to get past the Indian duo inside the powerplay.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    Sri Lanka Opt to Field

  • 6:30 PM IST

  • 6:26 PM IST

    Dilshan and Upul Tharanga are the leading run-getters in the tournament and they are followed by the Indian openers – Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

    Individual leaderboards
    Most Runs
    Dilshan 250
    Tharanga 224
    Sehwag 204
    Tendulkar 203
  • 6:23 PM IST

    STANDBY FOR TOSS: Considering it is the final, both teams would like to have runs on the board, and knowing very well that scoreboard pressure is something both teams would vary off. The side winning the toss would bat first.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    IND BLUEPRINT | India would look to get off to another rollicking start if they bat first. Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar have ensured that India gets good starts in most games. While Sehwag has the tendency of coming hard at the bowlers from the get-go, Tendulkar would in all likelihood take his time.