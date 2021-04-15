RR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Today’s Updates

Live Score IPL 2021 RR vs DC Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live IPL 2021 match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. David Miller replaced Ben Stokes while Jaydev Unadkart came in for Shreyas Gopal. While for Delhi, Kagiso Rabada returned in place of Shimron Hetmyer. Lalit Yadav will also make his debut for Delhi in place of Amit Mishra.

Live Updates

  • 9:57 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 RR vs DC Updates: Another good over from Chris Woakes, only three runs from it. He has been phenomenal so far today and it will be a good headache to have for Delhi when Anrich Nortje returns for them. RR need Dube and Miller to bat out this phase to keep them alive in this game. RR 21/2 in 5 overs

  • 9:51 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 RR vs DC Updates: SANJU SAMSON GONE! Delhi Capitals are back in the game as Kagiso Rabada gets the job done by dismissing the opposition captain on just 4. Horrible start from Rajasthan in the chase. Nothing is going in their way here as Shivam Dube and David Miller are the new batters in the middle. RR 18/3 in 4 overs

  • 9:46 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score And Updates RR vs DC: MASSIVE BLOW! Chris Woakes Strikes Again and this time he gets the big fish Jos Buttler. Rajasthan Royals are under pressure now as Delhi are back in the game with two wickets in an over. They need to continue this momentum to pin Rajasthan down. RR 13/2 in 3 overs

  • 9:44 PM IST

    Live Score RR vs DC IPL 2021 Updates: After scoring two boundaries, Manan Vohra makes a big error and decide to collect another boundary and edges it. Kagiso Rabada doesn’t make any mistake in grabbing that one to send Vohra back to hut. Sanju Samson is the new man in. RR 13/1 in 2.4 overs

  • 9:41 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Another good over for Delhi as only two runs came from it. The dot balls will surely build some pressure on the batters no matter what the target is. Delhi bowlers need to cash in on that to put their team back in the game. RR 5/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:36 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates RR vs DC Score: Excellent first over from Chris Woakes. The Englishman was right on the money as RR just got three runs from the over. RR need a couple of wickets in the powerplay to get back into this game otherwise it will be too late as this pitch will not work like Chepauk’s. RR 3/0 in 1 over

  • 9:25 PM IST

  • 9:17 PM IST

    RR vs DC Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Delhi managed to get near 150 by scoring 11 runs from the last over. However, young Chetan Sakariya bowled well but Rabada managed to get a boundary through an edge. Rajasthan Royals will be happy by restricting them to this score. DC 147/8 in 20 overs

  • 9:12 PM IST

    Live Score RR vs DC IPL 2021: Two wickets from the over but Delhi still managed to get 12 runs from it which is good looking at the batsmen in the middle. Chris Woakes is still in the middle as he has the task to attack Chetan Sakariya in the final over. DC 136/8 in 19 overs

  • 9:05 PM IST

    Live Score RR vs DC Updates IPL 2021: Both teams will be happy with the last over as 9 runs come from it. However, Delhi need a big over to get to a challenging total. Somewhere near 150 will be a good one for Delhi to defend on this flat track. DC 124/6 in 18 overs