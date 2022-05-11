Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash here on Wednesday. The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games. Delhi has the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate (+0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with 14 points and need just two wins to be certain of qualification. They have a healthy 0.326 NRR, which could come in handy even if they lose their remaining games. This will be a crucial game for both of these sides considering the playoffs scenario. Both the teams are loaded with batting firepowers and in-form bowlers, the game is anticipated to be a crackerjack of a contest here.Also Read - IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan Backs Rajasthan Royals to Beat Delhi Capitals and Secure Playoffs Berth

Live Updates

    LIVE | RR vs DC Cricket Score: PITCH REPORT | DC have a lot of work to do if they are to make a fourth straight playoff appearance. After their heavy 91-run loss to the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, all the Rishabh Pant-led side can do is to ensure that they slip no further from hereon and win all their remaining fixtures. The players would now be hoping to click well as a unit after having an off-day in the previous fixture where they were completely outplayed in all departments.

    LIVE | RR vs DC Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant vs Yuzvendra Chahal | It is a well-established fact that Rishabh Pant loves taking on the spinners. Pant is yet to play an impactful knock this season. He has thrown away promising starts. Now with DC being at crossroads, it might just be the right time for Pant to stamp his authority. He will be up against Yuzvendra Chahal. He is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker currently. Chahal is someone who doesn’t shy away from a challenge. He has already come up trumps against a few of the best players of spin this season. His battle with Pant will be entertaining, exciting, enticing, and enthralling. It’s probably time to fasten the seat belts.

    LIVE | RR vs DC Cricket Score: David Warner vs Trent Boult | Delhi Capitals have looked a different side right since David Warner’s arrival. Warner has been sensational this season. He has amassed 375 runs in 9 games. Warner is currently ranked fifth in the run-charts despite playing a couple of games less. DC has won all games where Warner has batted deep into the innings. He will be vital to DC’s chances against RR. Trent Boult will look to gain the early advantage against Warner. The winner of this contest would have made a definite impact on the game.

    LIVE | RR vs DC Cricket Score: Sanju Samson vs Kuldeep Yadav | The RR skipper has played a couple of interesting cameos but hasn’t really set the stage on fire. Sanju Samson is arguably RR’s most important batsman. He has the game to play the role of both an anchor and an aggressor. Samson needs to step up big time if the Royals aspire to jostle for a spot in the top two. Kuldeep Yadav who has been in the form of his life will test Samson. As Samson is someone who is susceptible to spin early, Yadav will fancy this duel.

    LIVE | RR vs DC Cricket Score: Jos Buttler vs Khaleel Ahmed | The last time when these two sides met Jos Buttler smashed a sensational century. He teed off right from the word go. Buttler’s century helped Rajasthan set a mammoth total of 222. It remains the highest score this season. Teams who have failed to stop Buttler early have suffered big time. It is herein that the role of Khaleel Ahmed becomes crucial. Khaleel currently ranked sixth in the wicket-takers chart will be DC’s biggest hope against the Buttler storm.

    LIVE | RR vs DC Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.

    LIVE | RR vs DC Cricket Score: Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

    LIVE | RR vs DC Cricket Score: The Rajasthan Royals will be locking horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 58 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 11. Rajasthan would be hoping to strengthen their playoffs hopes with yet another win under their belt. They have so far won seven matches and have 14 points to their tally. The Royals had also got the better of the Capitals in the reverse fixture of the northern derby by 15 runs.

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals!