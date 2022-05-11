Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash here on Wednesday. The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games. Delhi has the advantage of a positive Net Run Rate (+0.150) but the Capitals need to win all their remaining three matches for a shot at the playoffs. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are sitting on the third spot with 14 points and need just two wins to be certain of qualification. They have a healthy 0.326 NRR, which could come in handy even if they lose their remaining games. This will be a crucial game for both of these sides considering the playoffs scenario. Both the teams are loaded with batting firepowers and in-form bowlers, the game is anticipated to be a crackerjack of a contest here.Also Read - IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan Backs Rajasthan Royals to Beat Delhi Capitals and Secure Playoffs Berth

