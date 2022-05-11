Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 8 Wickets. Delhi Capitals on Top, Mitchell Marsh Departs. Mitchell Marsh Hits Fifty, David Warner Strong in Run-Chase For Delhi. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh Steady in Run-Chase For Delhi. Delhi Capitals Reeling; Rajasthan on Top. Ashwin, Padikkal Power Rajasthan Royals to 160. Padikkal Perishes; van der Dussen Key For Rajasthan. Samson Departs; Parag-Padikkal Key For Rajasthan. Ashwin Perishes After Half-Century; Samson-Padikkal Key For Rajasthan. Jaiswal Perishes; Ashwin-Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan. Ashwin-Jaiswal Steady For Rajasthan. Jos Buttler Departs; Jaiswal Key For Rajasthan. Delhi Capitals Have Won The Toss and Opted to Field at DY Patil Stadium. Rishabh Pant at TOSS: We gonna bowl first. The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on, we will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that’s something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total. We have two changes. Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya comes in for Khaleel Ahmed. Sanju Samson at TOSS: We dont mind (batting first), would love to put up a good score here. We have one change. Rassie comes in place of Hetty (Hetmyer). We have been playing some good cricket and we would like to continue with that. Looks like a good surface, might be a bit sticky to start with but we are okay with it. Also Read - IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan Backs Rajasthan Royals to Beat Delhi Capitals and Secure Playoffs Berth

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Wicket-Keeper Batter Ishan Kishan Reveals Reason Behind His Poor Show

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.

