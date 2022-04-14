Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar Depart Quickly; GT in Spot of Bother. Rassie van der Dussen runs out Matthew Wade, Rajasthan get breakthrough. Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to field first. Yash Dayal makes his debut for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. Trent Boult sits out today due to a niggle- Jimmy Neesham comes in as replacement. Samson decided to bowl first as they did a good job to win the game with dew condition, he likes to make use of the conditions again. On the other hand Hardik Pandya didn't mind bowling or batting first at this pitch. Both teams fight for top spot tonight at DY Patil Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

Live Updates

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: After getting a single in the first delivery, Hardik Pandya earns a boundary in the second delivery off Kuldeep Sen. Width for the skipper again and cuts it into the gap for another four runs. Back to back boundaries. Unlucky for Sen as Hardik edges it for a third consecutive boundary. 15 runs off the over. GT 35/2 (5)

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: OUT! Kuldeep Sen strikes in his first over! Vijay Shankar departs as he edges it to Sanju Samson. Two quick wickets for RR, Gujarat are in a spot of bother. New man in is skipper Hardik Pandya. He needs to do something from here on. GT 16/2 (3)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: OUT! Rassie van der Dussen has run out Matthew Wade! Get throw from the South African as the Australian falls short. Rajasthan Royals get the breakthrough in the second over running. Vijay Shankar is the new man in for Gujarat Titans. GT 12/1 (1.3)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Matthew Wade gets two boundaries in the over off Jimmy Neesham’s opening over. The Australian does it again and cuts it for another boundary to end the over. Good start for Gujarat Titans! Just what the doctor ordered. GT 12/0 (1)

  • 7:27 PM IST
    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Hardik Pandya: We would have liked to bowl first as well but I wouldn’t mind batting first as well. It’s always good to get responsibility, I have always been a player who has enjoyed taking responsibilities, taking things on my shoulder. It helps me to get better as a cricketer and as a person as well. The boys are pretty chilled out, the supporting staff is nice. Right now, we are going in the honeymoon phase and I’d like to contribute. I know I always have two departments to contribute. Even if I am having a bad day with my bat, I can still contribute with the ball and vice versa. We were 5-10 short, but we could have been a little more disciplined with our bowling. I will not be too strict on the bowlers, they are trying their best and we are there to enjoy the sport. Two changes, Yash Dayal comes in for Darshan Nalkande and Vijay (Shankar) comes in for Sai Sudharsan.
  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: Sanju Samson: We’d like to bowl first here. We did a very good job to win the game with dew condition and losing the toss but I’d like to use the conditions. Yesterday, Trent Boult had a small niggle and isn’t available for today’s game. Jimmy Neesham is replacing him.

  • 7:11 PM IST

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs GT Score & Updates: DEBUT ALERT | Yash Dayal gets his first cap from Ashish Nehra. He’ll be making his debut for Gujarat Titans tonight.